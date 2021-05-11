2A Bowling: Monarchs strike down Spuds

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris bowling team got the best of Ridgefield on Monday with a score of 1790-1534 in 2A Greater St. Helens League action at Hazel Dell Lanes.
Jordyn Lambert led the Monarchs with a cumulative score of 470 over three games.
“With this being our first match of the season all of the varsity girls bowled very well. Jordyn bowled pretty consistently scoring our highest series,” Mark Morris coach Shawna Petersen said.
It was Natalia Breeden that set the gold standard, though, by rolling a match-high 219 in her third and final game of the evening.
All four Monarchs reached the 400 marks for the match while the Spudders had just two bowlers reach that plateau. Elise Aguirre helped Mark Morris clinch the win with a total score of 454 and Mahalia Perkins finished off the Monarchs’ scoring with a total tally of 402.
“Mahalia has been our highest scorer in practice but struggled a little today to find her shot but never gave up,” Petersen added. “Elise worked hard and kept the team spirits up as she cheered her teammates on to victory.”
For Ridgefield it was Ada Johnson that cracked the most pins with a team-high score of 456.
As a traditional winter sport, bowlers are adjusting to all sorts of changes in their COIVD-19 altered season.
“The new format that is required for this season has us bowling with only four girls per team instead of the normal five. We are also bowling three games instead of two games and two baker matches,” Petersen said. “Depending on where we bowl will also change how we bowl. In the Clark County area we are able to bowl with four girl teams per lane, here in Cowlitz County we can only bowl with two girls per lane. This is requiring the girls to be flexible and for us coaches to try and be on multiple lanes at the same time.
“This season is going to be interesting.”
Mark Morris (1-0) is set to roll again on Friday against R.A. Long at Triangle Bowl.