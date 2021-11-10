 Skip to main content
2A Bowling: Lumberjills open with win
R.A. Long got its season underway in winning fashion Wednesday, beating Columbia River 1,832-1,790.

Katie Lender-Aberle had the best outing for the Lumberjills, turning in a total score of 360. Ava Rodman also finished above 300 at 301, with Lillie Glenn and Natalie Bargen just behind at 296 and 295, respectively. Jade Walters put up a score of 276.

The Rapids took the first Baker game 196-146, while the Lumberjills won the second 158-152.

