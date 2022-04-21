2A Baseball: R.A. Long builds, loses early lead in defeat

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long baseball team got a break early and ran with it, but wouldn’t get a second in a 14-8 loss to Ridgefield on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks turned Spudder miscues in the field into eight unearned runs in the top of the first inning. After that, though, the RAL bats went quiet for six shutout frames.

Ridgefield struck back for three runs in the bottom of the first, but Lonnie Brown Jr. kept the lead stable with a pair of scoreless innings to make it 8-3 to the guests heading to the fourth. From there things went rough; Ridgefield chased Brown from the game with an eight-run fourth inning, then stretched its newfound lead with two more runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.

Brown ended up allowing 11 runs on 11 hits and four walks, and struck out one. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and a run scored in the big first inning.

Stephen Rooklidge added a 2-for-4 evening with the bat. Logan Bodily drove a pair of runs in, as did Israel Rutherford.

R.A. Long (3-8, 2-6 league) was slated for a pair at home against Washougal on Friday.

