2A/3A Slowpitch: Kelso pulls out two low-scoring wins, advances to State title game

“To squeak out a win, the bottom half of our lineup really stepped up,” Hamilton said.

After a quick break, the Bulldogs rolled in, having just beaten Lake Washington 20-4. That was the theme of the first round, in both the 2A/3A and 4A tournaments: aside from Kelso, every single matchup saw an Eastern Washington (or Oregon) school absolutely clobber a squad from the West.

“The east side of the state, slowpitch is their sport. They play it year round, they’ve played it since they were little. They grew up playing slowpitch. Most of our girls are coming from either never playing it or having only played it for three years, since that’s how long we’ve had it. They don’t see slowpitch until I find them in the hallway and say ‘Get your paperwork in, let’s try it out.’”

But Kelso’s recipe of defense and Roxana Yuman’s pitching ended up being the antidote to the Bulldogs’ power. This time, it was the heart of the Hermiston lineup getting silenced — its Nos. 3-6 hitters combined to go 0-for-11 at the plate — with Kennedy, Lexi Grumbois, and Maddy Wood tracking down just about everything in the outfield.

“They were just covering ground like no other,” Hamilton said.