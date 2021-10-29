2A/3A Slowpitch: Kelso pulls out two low-scoring wins, advances to State title game

YAKIMA — Slowpitch softball is supposed to be a sport ruled by overpowered offense, but don’t tell Kelso that.
The Hilanders made their first-ever state appearance Friday, defied all conventional thinking, and now sit one game away from a state title after beating Walla Walla 4-3 and Hermiston 9-4.
“I don’t care if it’s slowpitch, badminton, basketball, whatever; you don’t get to play in a state championship very often, if at all in your whole coaching career,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “I’m just excited for the girls.”
Kelso finished its opening day in Yakima having scored 13 runs, a two-game total that would have lost every single other game played in the first two rounds of the 2A/3A tournament.
For comparison, University — which Kelso will face tomorrow in the state title game — scored 20 runs in its first game and 18 in its second. After the Hilanders dropped Walla Walla to the losers’ bracket, the Blue Devils went on to put up 16 in their next game.
In Hermiston’s first-round matchup, the Bulldogs hammered 20 runs onto the scoreboard. The Hilanders held them to four.
“We just grind it out, play good defense, and get the win,” Hamilton said.
The magical Hilander run nearly misfired entirely in the first game of the day; the first four hitters in Kelso’s lineup went a combined 0-for-11, and Walla Walla took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth. But the bottom of the Kelso order stepped up, with Cat Barajas, Taylar Huff, Bre Foster, and Mykella Kennedy all logging two-hit games, powering the Hilanders to tie it at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth and take a slim 4-3 lead in the sixth, which ended up being enough.
“To squeak out a win, the bottom half of our lineup really stepped up,” Hamilton said.
After a quick break, the Bulldogs rolled in, having just beaten Lake Washington 20-4. That was the theme of the first round, in both the 2A/3A and 4A tournaments: aside from Kelso, every single matchup saw an Eastern Washington (or Oregon) school absolutely clobber a squad from the West.
“The east side of the state, slowpitch is their sport. They play it year round, they’ve played it since they were little. They grew up playing slowpitch. Most of our girls are coming from either never playing it or having only played it for three years, since that’s how long we’ve had it. They don’t see slowpitch until I find them in the hallway and say ‘Get your paperwork in, let’s try it out.’”
But Kelso’s recipe of defense and Roxana Yuman’s pitching ended up being the antidote to the Bulldogs’ power. This time, it was the heart of the Hermiston lineup getting silenced — its Nos. 3-6 hitters combined to go 0-for-11 at the plate — with Kennedy, Lexi Grumbois, and Maddy Wood tracking down just about everything in the outfield.
“They were just covering ground like no other,” Hamilton said.
Kelso’s top hitters found their swings in the second game — Wood led the way with a 3-for-4 outing, and Barajas, Grumbois, and Feenix Ireton had two-hit outings — putting up three runs in the first inning right off the bat. Hermiston cut the lead to 3-2 in the second, but the Hilanders pushed it out to a 9-2 gap going into the seventh, with crooked numbers in the third and sixth.
The Hilanders will play for it all Saturday against University, with first pitch from the Gateway Sports Complex set for 2 p.m.
“We just have to keep our minds right and know that whatever the outcome is tomorrow, we’re first or second in the state,” Hamilton said. “We’re going to come home with a trophy, and that’s all we can ask of our girls. It should be fun.”
Lumberjills stay alive with rout
R.A. Long, like every Western Washington school not named Kelso, fell victim to an Eastern barrage to open its run in Yakima with a 20-3 loss to University. But the Lumberjills bounced back with a 26-1 destruction of Cleveland — the highest output in any game so far at the tournament — to guarantee its spot in the second day of the tournament.
Hope Childers and Gracie Byrnes both smacked home runs in the rout.
The Lumberjills will take on Hermiston on Saturday at noon in a loser-out game. With a win, RAL will advance to the third-place game at 2 p.m.