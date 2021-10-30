2A/3A Slowpitch: Kelso finishes second in state

YAKIMA — The Kelso slowpitch team ended up a bit short of the pinnacle, but the Hilanders will still return across the mountains with a trophy to punctuate their third season of existence after a 26-11 loss to University.

“We played well defensively,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “But they were just smashing the ball.”

Kelso matched University’s offense to start, going into the fifth inning down just 7-6. But after the Titans added a run in the top of the fifth, they proceeded to explode, batting around in both a seven-run sixth and an 11-run seventh.

The Hilanders added five runs in the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough to keep up.

Feenix Ireton went 3-for-4 at the top of the Kelso lineup, while Taylar Huff did the same in the No. 7 spot. Lexi Grumbois, Gracelyn Sessions, Maddy Wood, Cat Barajas, and Bre Foster all added two-hit days.

R.A. Long finished its run in Yakima in the losers bracket semifinals in close fashion, falling to Hermiston 11-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.