Mark Morris edged cross-river rival Kelso on the second tiebreaker in an early non-league girls tennis tussle on Wednesday in Kelso.

The two sides split the singles and doubles matches evenly and the first tiebreaker of sets won was also even. In the second tiebreaker of games won, the Monarchs edged the Lassies 54-45 to take the team match win.

The overall match came down to singles supremacy versus doubles supremacy. Kelso won each of the girls singles matches where the Lassies’ top singles player Kamaile Correa took down the hard-hitting Maddy Hetland in a tight two-set match, 6-3, 7-5. Correa fought back from a 5-4 deficit in the second set.

“Kamaile showed tremendous patience and ran down so many balls to keep the rally going against a hard-hitting Maddy Hetland,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said.

In the second singles match, Kelso’s Lana Osman beat Analiz Birrueta 6-1, 6-1. Marlene Nieto-Verde got the draw for Kelso as the third singles player and she defeated the Monarchs’ Drea Williams 6-3, 7-5.

Just as Chennault lauded the play of her top singles player in Correa, she was similarly pleased by the performance of Nieto-Verde, who came through with a key win.

“Marlene played a tough opponent and really rose to the challenge today,” Chennault said. “It is great to see her competitive spirit come through while she plays tennis. Lana Osman and Analiz Birrueta had some of the longest points I have seen so far this season.”

Despite the tough day on the singles’ side, Mark Morris earned the match win by dominating Kelso in doubles play.

The Monarchs’ top pair of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel defeated Kelso’s duo of Callie Boburn and Cali Cannon in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

Those point guards turned racket partners were followed by the tandem of Chloe Swanstrom and Ali Millspaugh in the No. 2 doubles match. Millspaugh and Swanstrom took out the Hilanders’ team of Rylie Nelsen and Taylor Nelsen 6-0, 6-0.

Finally, the Mark Morris duo of Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton edged Kelso’s pairing of Payton Lindeman and Abbi Doyle 6-4, 6-2.

“All three doubles groups played really well,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith commented. “Great communication and movement from all of them. First singles was the match of the day. (Hetland and Correa) both played really well.”

Next on the slate for Mark Morris (2-0, 1-0 league) was a scheduled date at Fort Vancouver on Thursday, where the Monarchs were set to play their third match in as many days.

Kelso (2-2, 1-0), meanwhile, is set to return to the courts with a home match against Battle Ground on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.