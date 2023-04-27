No matter how you slice it, or draw it for that matter, the Lassies were unable to keep pace with Mark Morris in a non-league girls golf match at Three Rivers Golf Course, Wednesday.

Playing by the home team’s preferred method of Stableford scoring the Monarchs came out on top 60-53. If you prefer to count strokes the traditional way the visitors came out on top 231-241. That score would technically be incomplete, however, since Kelso only has four of the five golfers required for a complete team score.

Still, with the sun finally remembering how to get hot, it was a pleasant day to be out on the grass no matter how close to the trees the ball wound up.

“The course was in great shape,” noted Kelso coach Pat Connors.

Jorie Langenbach was the match medalist or Mark Morris with a low score of 51. Jana Knapp was right there at the top of the leaderboards with her teammate after firing off a 52.

“The Mark Morris girls played very well with the way Jorie and Jana played for them," Connors said.

Madelin Pospichal finished on 59 for the Monarchs, while Sarah Stewawrt notched a round of 69. Josie Roberton (75) and Montana Stephens (74) also represented Mark Morris in the match.

Meanwhile, Kelso was led by Khloe Palmer’s career best round of 59. Mallory Scruggs finished on 60 for the hosts, while Emma Ramey and Vivian Nguyen both shot a 61.

“We are playing better this week,” Connors said. “We are excited to see what we can do tomorrow against Mountain View.”

Kelso was set to host Mountain View on Thursday afternoon before making final preparations for the district tournament on May 9-10.

Mark Morris is scheduled to host Hockinson on Monday at the Longview Country Club starting at 3 p.m.