Playing the first official match of the spring season beneath a break in the clouds the Lumberjacks claimed a 4-1 win over Kelso in a non-league boys soccer match at Schroeder Field on Saturday. The victory was a nice piece of affirmation for an R.A. Long team working hard to replace important pieces to their puzzle, and gave Kelso feedback that it will put to use immediately.

The Lumberjacks broke the seal on the scoring in the 16th minute when Gary Paredes put freshman Andres Orozco in position to succeed with a well-placed pass into the meat of the Hilanders’ defense.

“(Orozco) made no mistake from 15 yards away,” RAL coach Max Anderson said.

It took just two more minutes for the Jacks to find the net again after freshman Alex Wooden fed a pass to Liam Hendrickson in space and the seasoned sophomore deftly deposited the ball near the far post.

With a 2-0 lead already in hand R.A. Long added on in the 23rd minute when Orozco notched his second career goal off a pass from Wooden.

“We lost our two leading scorers from last year, Manny Alvarez and Julio Radillo, so we were curious to see who would assume that responsibility,” Anderson said. “It was great to see multiple players creating and finishing opportunities.”

A three score lead at the intermission didn’t take the spark out of the Jacks, though, and just two minutes into the backend they were knocking on the door again.

R.A. Long’s final goal was again set up by Paredes, but this time the scoring opportunity arose after he was knocked to the ground with the ball inside the box and awarded a penalty kick. Paredes missed his shot but the ball caromed off the pipe and was corralled by Hendrickson who rippled the net by the near post for his second score of the season.

Kelso’s lone goal came in the 80th minute when Brynn Blonshine skipped a shot off the mittens of the keeper's mittens.

Kelso coach Kyle Tatro also pointed out Erick Jimenez-Flores and Ivan Araiza for their performances in the season’s opening tilt.

Stepping in between the pipes for an injured Paython Thill, R.A. Long's Kian White performed admirably with just the one mark against him over the course of the entire match.

“The boys played well and deserved the result. That said, I’m not sure that either myself or Kyle were terribly concerned with the outcome,” Anderson said. “With league play beginning on Tuesday, we were desperate to play at least one non-conference match to see what this year’s team can do.”

R.A. Long will open its league slate at Ridgefield on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Lumberjacks will follow that up with a home match against Columbia River on Thursday and then another home date on Saturday against Fort Vancouver.

Kelso was set to open league play at Battle Ground on Monday before hitting the road for a non-league date with Seton Catholic on Friday.