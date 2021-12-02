2A/3A Bowling: Strehle rolls Kelso over Battle Ground

VANCOUVER — The Kelso High School bowling team escaped Clark County with a razor thin win Wednesday, taking out Battle Ground by a score of 1661-1650 at Tiger Bowl.

Emily Strehle paced the Hilanders with a match-high combined score of 411. A series of three consecutive strikes in the first game helped Strehle post a single-game high of 209.

Lindsay Walker turned in four consecutive strikes in her first game of the day for Kelso and finished with the day’s second highest total at 337.

Those scores were nearly washed away in the Baker games, though. In the fist bonus game Kelso watched a 69-pin lead cut to just a 13-pin advantage. The second Baker game also went to the Tigers, but the blue and yellow bowlers brushed back just enough pins to preserve the victory.

Kelso’s Lydda Aguilar added a round of 117 and Cassey Wray rolled a 124 in her best game. Kai Patton landed on 96 in both games.

Grace Beagle led Battle Ground with a series score of 317.

Jills scatter pins to prevail over Plainsmen

R.A. Long made use of their late frames and Baker games Wednesday in order to salt away a 1778-1618 win over Evergreen in girls bowling action.

The Lumberjills saw three bowlers crack 300 on the day, with Ava Rodman notching a team-high score of 333. Katie Lender-Aberle was right on Rodman’s heels with a combined score of 326 while Jade Walters finished with a score of 315.

R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge said it was a good day on the lanes from the top of the lineup to the bottom.

“Evelyn Most bowled great in her varsity debut and Ava Rodman threw the ball great all day,” Berridge said. “The girls showed real moxie pulling away late after a sluggish start.”

Most finished with a combined score of 242 and Natalie Bargen ended up on 235 in the win.

Evergreen’s Kailee Wilcox finished with a match-high score of 402.

