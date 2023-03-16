CHEHALIS — The doubles pair of Halle Hill and Maile West earned the lone win for Castle Rock in a 5-1 non-league team loss to W.F. West on Wednesday.

Hill and West beat their Bearcats’ opponents over three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. It was the Rockets’ first match of the season.

“This was (Hill and West’s) first varsity match as doubles partners,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “They impressed with their overall play as a team.”

Castle Rock (0-1) returns to the tennis court with a 3:30 scheduled match at Kelso on Friday.