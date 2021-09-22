2A/1A Girls Soccer roundup: R.A. Long keeps scoreless streak alive, shuts out Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — So far this season, the R.A. Long soccer team has allowed just one goal during play. The goal came during their opening game, and since then, the Jills continue to shut out opponents. That didn’t change on Tuesday as the Jills once again held Hudson’s Bay scoreless in a 2-0 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.
“I knew this wasn’t going to be the same Hudson’s Bay we played last year just looking at their score lines so far this season,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “They’re a speedy team, they’re a physical team and they’re pretty well put together defensively. They caused a lot of problems and they were really ready to spring the counter attack.”
Despite the pressure applied by the Eagles, the Jills still managed to keep them off the board theanks to strong play on the back line. Wallace switched players around to account for those out of the lineup on Tuesday, but it didn’t impact the Jills’ success.
“Ellie Jones, who we had out on the wing, we brought her back on defense just to add some speed to the back line and it really helped,” Wallace said.
But with rotations shifting, Emily Anderson was still there to lead the back line.
“As always, she’s doing a great job of managing our defense, keeping them compact, which helps a lot,” Wallace added.
RAL split its scoring with a goal in each half. First, it was Kathryn Chapin who took advantage of a penalty kick to find the net for the Jills in the 30th minute.
“She knew she wanted to take it, stepped up and slotted it home,” Wallace said.
The insurance goal came in the 60th minute when Alice Anderson took control of the ball at the top of the box and slipped it past the Hudson’s Bay keeper to add to RAL’s lead.
“There was no quit tonight,” Wallace said. “Hudson’s Bay was fast and physical and our girls got knocked around a little bit and they just kept going and I’m really proud of their performance.”
As their scoreless streak continues as their only blemish came on penalty kicks against Ridgefield, Wallace is pleased with the Jills’ development.
“I’m pretty satisfied at this point,” he said. “We do have a few things we could definitely tighten up, but we’ve got a really solid foundation going.”
RAL (4-1) is back on the road at Hockinson for another league game Thursday.
Tough stretch dooms Monarchs
Five minutes in the middle of the second half turned a hotly-contested match on an uncharacteristically warm fall afternoon at Northlake into a one-sided affair, as Ridgefield pulled away from Mark Morris late in a 5-1 win.
The Spudders went into halftime up 2-1, and for the first 20 minutes of the second half the score stayed that way, with neither team able to break through.
But as the match head into its final 20 minute, Ridgefield finally found the back of the net and an insurance goal. Just as soon as the Monarchs kicked the ball off, the Spudders got it back and scored again — then added another goal right after to suddenly be up by four.
“The wheels kind of fell off during that five-minute run,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “The heat didn’t do us any favors and Ridgefield is a quality team that outmuscled us.”
The Monarchs caught the short end of a close call early, falling behind in the fifth minute after a Ridgefield attacker took the ball off a Mark Morris defender — a little too forcefully, in the eyes of the hosts — and slotted it past the keeper to make it 1-0.
In the 18th minute, Mark Morris answered, with Katie Beech finding Ella Hedlund in the box, who deftly laid the ball off for Elle Hendrickson for the goal.
After that, though, the goal stayed closed the rest of the way for the Monarchs.
At the other end of the field, Erica Snyder made nine saves to keep MM in the game as time wore on, before the Spudders finally solved her and her defense toward the end.
Mark Morris (3-2) will face Columbia River in Vancouver on Thursday.
Beavers fall to Hawks
BRUSH PRAIRIE — Another big night in net for Sophia Speranza wasn’t enough for the Woodland girls soccer team, which fell 3-0 to Hockinson on the road Tuesday.
The freshman goalkeeper — who made the Beavers’ squad as an outfield player and had never thrown the gloves on until this season — stood on her head all night long, racking up 19 saves.
“She’s trained by to very qualified coaches who spend every training session with her and she puts in the hard work,” said first-year Woodland coach Cameron Cox. “First couple games were definitely a learning curve, but she gets better by the game.
“She’s also supported by great team defending that make opposing team’s shots on goal come from long range or difficult angles, but she has come up big recently making some amazing outstretched diving saves and shot blocking from close range. She’s only a freshman and keeps getting better.”
But the Beavers’ attack — which has scored just two goals in its first five matches — couldn’t put anything on the board to help help her.
Hockinson managed to get in two goals in the first half, then added one more in insurance in the second.
Woodland (1-4) is scheduled to host Washougal on Thursday.
Rockets win cross-border showdown
CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock girls soccer team got three goals from three different players to send Rainier-Clatskanie back across the Columbia with a 3-0 defeat.
Natalie Swofford bagged the first goal for the Rockets, Siena Flint had the second, and Myla Langdon made it three.
On the other side of the field, Castle Rock put up its second consecutive shutout, Alyssa Hudson giving praise to Maile West and Makenzie Doehne for leading the effort.
Castle Rock (2-1) will play at Elma on Thursday, while Rainier-Clatskanie (0-3) will host Tillamook at Clatskanie City Park.