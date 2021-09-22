2A/1A Girls Soccer roundup: R.A. Long keeps scoreless streak alive, shuts out Hudson’s Bay

The Spudders went into halftime up 2-1, and for the first 20 minutes of the second half the score stayed that way, with neither team able to break through.

But as the match head into its final 20 minute, Ridgefield finally found the back of the net and an insurance goal. Just as soon as the Monarchs kicked the ball off, the Spudders got it back and scored again — then added another goal right after to suddenly be up by four.

“The wheels kind of fell off during that five-minute run,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “The heat didn’t do us any favors and Ridgefield is a quality team that outmuscled us.”

The Monarchs caught the short end of a close call early, falling behind in the fifth minute after a Ridgefield attacker took the ball off a Mark Morris defender — a little too forcefully, in the eyes of the hosts — and slotted it past the keeper to make it 1-0.

In the 18th minute, Mark Morris answered, with Katie Beech finding Ella Hedlund in the box, who deftly laid the ball off for Elle Hendrickson for the goal.

After that, though, the goal stayed closed the rest of the way for the Monarchs.