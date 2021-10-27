2A/1A Girls Soccer roundup: R.A. Long holds off Woodland

WOODLAND — It took nearly every minute of regulation, but R.A. Long was able to hold off a hungry Woodland squad 3-2 thanks to a hat trick from Kathryn Chapin. The Lumberjills locked up the fourth seed in the 2A Greater St. Helens League with the win.
Chapin was in the zone early, collecting the ball as it bounced around the box and scoring in the opening minute to put the Jills in command early.
Chapin added another score in the 15th minute on a pass from Addison Hartley, putting RAL in the driver’s seat and ready to call off the dogs.
“It seemed pretty one-sided and I think as a coaching staff we pumped the brakes a little too early, maybe we didn’t give the Woodland team the respect they deserved,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said.
RAL has faced a grueling slate of matches and battled the injury bug throughout the year, so they pulled some starters, including Chapin, to give them some rest as they prepare to head to the postseason.
But the Beavers weren’t the same team the Jills faced earlier this year, having improved across the board. They gave the Jills a wakeup call before the half on a goal from Lainey Haden, assisted by Coco MacDonald, to pull within one by the break.
“They came back with a vengeance,” Wallace said. “They were really organized in the back, they were really fast in the back. They’ve definitely improved a ton since the last time we met them, so a big hats off to them. Their coaching staff is doing some really good things.”
The Jills held off the Beavers for much of the second half, but when opportunity knocked in the form of a penalty kick in the 75th minute, Victoria Sweet answered with a goal to tie the score late and it looked as though the Beavers were destined to take the Jills to overtime.
But it was Chapin that had the last word. She returned to the game and Hartley found her open again where Chapin “coolly and confidently” slotted it home with barely any time left to seal the win for the Jills.
Another bright spot for the Jills was the return of offensive weapon Audrey Zdunich, who’d been out with an injury for the last few matches. Wallace said Zdunich felt good, which bodes well for the Jills heading to Districts.
R.A. Long (10-6) will have some time to get healthy before they open the District Tournament at Tumwater on Saturday.
Woodland’s season will end with a 1-15-1 record, but as Wallace noted, the Beavers were playing well above what their record indicated by the end of the season.
Castle Rock downs King’s Way Christian in penalties
VANCOUVER — King’s Way Christian took Castle Rock all the way to penalty kicks on Tuesday night, but the Rockets were able to finish off the Knights to pick up the 1A TriCo win.
After regulation, the Rockets were deadlocked with the Knights thanks to a Casie Kleine goal, assisted by Siena Flint.
Then Flint, Zoey Snow and Lori Ogden came through to score during penalties to take down the Knights.
Snow and Bella Remmers were strong on the defensive end to help hold the 1-1 tie after regulation. Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson also named Myla Langdon as a standout for her all-around play.
Castle Rock (5-7) has now won three of their last four as they finish the season at home against White Salmon on Thursday.