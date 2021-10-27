2A/1A Girls Soccer roundup: R.A. Long holds off Woodland

WOODLAND — It took nearly every minute of regulation, but R.A. Long was able to hold off a hungry Woodland squad 3-2 thanks to a hat trick from Kathryn Chapin. The Lumberjills locked up the fourth seed in the 2A Greater St. Helens League with the win.

Chapin was in the zone early, collecting the ball as it bounced around the box and scoring in the opening minute to put the Jills in command early.

Chapin added another score in the 15th minute on a pass from Addison Hartley, putting RAL in the driver’s seat and ready to call off the dogs.

“It seemed pretty one-sided and I think as a coaching staff we pumped the brakes a little too early, maybe we didn’t give the Woodland team the respect they deserved,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said.

RAL has faced a grueling slate of matches and battled the injury bug throughout the year, so they pulled some starters, including Chapin, to give them some rest as they prepare to head to the postseason.

But the Beavers weren’t the same team the Jills faced earlier this year, having improved across the board. They gave the Jills a wakeup call before the half on a goal from Lainey Haden, assisted by Coco MacDonald, to pull within one by the break.