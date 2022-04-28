1B Baseball: Naselle obliterates Oakville

OAKVILLE — Naselle dominated every facet of Wednesday’s doubleheader with Oakville, stomping the Acorns by a combined score of 45-0 in Columbia Valley 1B League play.

The Comets put up 27 runs in the first inning of Game 1 on their way to a 32-0 blowout win in just three innings that also featured a combined no hitter for Naselle.

The Comets hit around the lineup more than three full times in their first inning explosion, essentially ending the game after an inning with a 27-0 lead.

Jack Strange led the way at the plate for the Comets, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Clay Bergeson and Kolten Lindstrom both plated five RBIs on the game and scored three runs apiece. Lindstrom finished 2-for-2 and Bergeson was perfect at 3-for-3. Dean Helvey also had a notable day, finishing 4-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored as the Comets tallied 27 hits as a team.

Three separate pitchers combined to toss the three-inning no hitter. Joe Strange started and tossed the first inning, getting out of it without allowing a hit or a run despite walking three batters. Kingsten Quasnik took over in the second and tossed 1 1/3 innings while striking out two and walking one. Helvey finished off the final two outs in the third in just four pitches.

Game 2 was nowhere near as lopsided as the opener, but the Comets still dropped the Acorns in five innings by a score of 13-0.

The Comets put a run on the board in the first and followed with four runs in the second, third and fourth innings to build their big lead.

Jack Strange was strong at the pate again, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Lindstrom finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs of his own.

The Comets also shut Oakville down on the mound again, surrendering just two hits in the second game. Lindstrom tossed the first two innings and kept the Acorns hitless while totaling four strikeouts. Jack Strange came in to close things out for the Comets and gave up two hits in his two innings on the mound.

Naselle (7-1, 4-0 league) is scheduled to square off with Ilwaco at 4 p.m., Friday, at home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.