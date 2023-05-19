Wahkiakum junior Avery Wiltse-Hiatt took home the girls 1B/2B district title after shooting rounds of 91 and 89 over the two-day tournament at Mint Valley Golf Course.

Avery-Hiatt's 36-hole total of 180 was tops among a field of 16 girls and qualified her for the state tournament.

Joining Avery-Hiatt in Tumwater will be a pair of Wahkiakum teammates in Brie Cothren and Jessie LeFever, who placed second and fourth respectively with scores of 190 and 222.

Ilwaco’s Zoey Zuern (212) and Natalie Humphrey from Adna (227) also advanced with a top-five finish, Thursday. LeFever made the biggest jump with an eight shot improvement on Day 2. She shot 107 in her second round.

Ilwaco’s Sam Grote fell two strokes shy of making the top five to advance to the State tournament on the girls’ side. Should any other competitor drop out, Grote will go as the first alternate. Teammate Breanna Wall also came up short, finishing ninth with a total of 242. Her second round was also better than her first, as her round of 118 was a 6-shot improvement.

Braeden Salme of Adna took home the boys medal after shooting a round of 86 on a windy second and final round at Mint Valley.

Salme’s 36-hole total of 168 was five shots better than Adna teammate Andrew Grimm who was second with a two-day total of 173. Kalama’s Cooper Hahn placed third with a two-day total of 180 after shooting a round of 93. All three golfers are headed to the State tournament.

Hahn struggled with his driver on the opening round and quickly turned to his 4-iron to get him in the fairway off the tee.

"He was consistent both days, that’s what he needed to do and he knew it," Kalama coach Jerry Sager said. "His chipping has gotten a lot better and his iron shots into the greens gave him a lot of chances for birdies."

Sager was confident that Hahn will make the cut at the 1B/2B State tournament beginning Tuesday. The cut at the District tournament on the boys' side was 105.

"He’ll make the cut to go into Wednesday. He’s got that mindset. It’s not just, 'Let's get there,'" relayed Sager. "Sometimes when you get to State, it’s, 'Ok we made it.' That’s not Cooper. He’s playing to win."

Also qualifying for the State tournament on the boys’ side were Wahkiakum’s Sebastian Britt, Josh McGuire (184) and Ilwaco’s Westin Billeci who shot a round of 94 Thursday to finish with a two-day total 190.

Britt finished fourth with a two-day total of 182. He bettered his Day 1 round by two shots, shooting a round of 90 on his second round. Brodie Avalon of Wahkiakum just missed a qualifying spot with a seventh-place finish after carding a 96 for a two-day total of 193. He will be the first alternate to State.

Wahkiakum’s final competitor at the district meet was Zakk Carlson who finished 12th with a score of 211.

The trio of Salme, Grimm and McGuire led Adna to the district title on the boys’ side. Kalama finished second and Wahkiakum third. Wahkiakum won the girls’ team title.

Kalama golfers Pierce Hull, Kaden Stariha and Wilson Hull finished with two-day totals of 198, 206 and 209, respectively to fall short of qualifying. They turned in Day 2 rounds of 98, 112 and 105, in the same order.

Preston Davis finished in eighth place for Winlock by following his 96 on Wednesday with a 99 for a total of 195.

The state tournament will be played next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Club, with the top six boys and top five girls making the cut to advance out of the district tournament..