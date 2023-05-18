The opening rounds of the 1B/2B boys and girls District IV golf championships were played at Mint Valley Golf Course on Wednesday with five area schools turning out to compete for a spot to the state tournament.

The girls side was led by a pair of Wahkiakum golfers Avery Wiltse-Hiatt and Brie Cothren who each shot 91. Braeden Salme of Adna was the Day 1 leader on the boys’ side after carding an 82 with a 37 on the front nine and 45 over the back nine.

Wiltse-Hiatt went out in 43 and came home with 48 strokes while Cothren bested her over the front nine with a 42 and then came home one worse at 49. The lone other Mules’ girl, Jessie LeFever, shot a 115.

On the boys side for Wahkiakum, the day was carried by senior Brodie Avalon who shot a round of 97 which had him 15 shots back of Salme after one round. Sebastian Britt turned in a round of 92 and Mules teammate Zakk Carlson shot 101.

Winlock was led by Preston Davis who turned in a round of 96 with dual 48s over the two nines. Nicky Ming carded a 123 for the Cardinals while Julian Camps and Trenton Porrier turned in rounds of 116 and 119 respectively.

Kalama had five boys tee it up Wednesday. Cooper Hahn led the Chinooks with a round of 87, five shots off the pace of Salme and fourth overall after the opening round. Hahn went out in 43 and came home with 44 shots to finish at 87.

Chinooks’ senior Kaden Stariha shot a round of 94 and Laken Cochran shot a 118. They were followed by teammates Wilson and Pierce Hull. Pierce Hull shot a round of 100 and Wilson Hull carded a 104.

Westin Billeci led Ilwaco with a round of 96. Logan Siewert shot a 106, Ethan Adams carded a 109 and Xavier Smith shot a round of 112 to round out the quartet of Fishermen golfers on the boys’ side.

On the girls' end at Ilwaco, the day was led by Zoey Zuern who carded a 105. Sam Grote came in at 118, Breanna Wall at 124, Emma Starr at 149 and Paige Frank at 153.

Each golfer will come back for 18 additional holes at Mint Valley on Thursday for Day 2. The first tee time for Thursday is set for 10 a.m.