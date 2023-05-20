SEATTLE — Jenna Dennis finished in second place for Three Rivers Christian in the 1B/2B bi-District girls tennis tournament at the Amy Yee Tennis Center in Seattle, Friday. That performance led the Eagles in their playoff competition.

"(We) ended in second and third place for singles and wow the district tournament was fun with some nail biting games," TRC coach Jessie Teveis said. "The facility was beautiful with both inside and outside courts, girls playing on both. The weather was overcast and sunny which was perfect tennis weather."

Dennis opened with a win over Coupeville’s Djina Radenovic in straight sets 6-2, 6-0, Friday. She then took out Isabella Vander Yatch of Friday Harbor 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the finals where she lost to Helen Strelow of Coupeville in a very tight match 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).

Meanwhile, after dispatching Friday Harbor’s Lili Turnbow in the opening round in straight sets 6-1, 6-1, Aurora Fortunati of Three Rivers Christian advanced to the second round where she was defeated by Coupeville’s Helen Strelow in three sets 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

Three Rivers Christian doubles team of Brynn Stephens and Gracie Cowan lost to Coupville’s Skyler Parker and Lucy Tenore 6-1, 6-2.

The Eagles’ other doubles pairing of Sofia Tapia and Eula Seo also were eliminated after the first round. Tapia and Seo lost to Friday Harbor’s tandem of Ava Martin and Georgia Keune 6-2, 6-1.

The thrill of the competition left Tevis downright giddy after the matches were complete.

"Every girl shows up ready to play and it showed with set scores and tiebreakers. I loved being able to see form the coaches side of things," Tevis noted. "I knew the perspective of a player because I was one just three years ago but being able to be a coach and watch my girls fight for points was amazing and they deserved every point they got; I think I was more nervous for these Districts then my own."