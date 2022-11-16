1B/2B High School Girls Soccer: Defending champs from Kalama ready for St. George's in State semifinal

KALAMA — Despite its recent run of success, the Kalama girls soccer team goes under-appreciated at its own school. After winning the 2B State championship in 2021, the Chinooks’ varsity soccer team reaped little reward within the halls of Kalama High.

“When we won last year, they didn’t even give us a yearbook page,” Kalama defender Elyse DiChristina said. “We could use a lot more recognition, I’m not going to lie.”

In an effort to be recognized by their own student body, the Chinooks have followed up their 2021 success with a 16-1 season so far in 2022. That included a 10-0 run through the Central 2B League while outscoring the opposition 64-0 and a 16-game winning streak. The Chinooks have a legitimate chance at successfully defending their unheralded State title this season, with the 2B State semifinal match against Saint George’s (15-3) set for Friday at Renton Memorial Stadium.

The St. George’s out of Spokane and the Northeast 2B league finished 10-2 in league play with a roster featuring two seniors and seven juniors. Those Dragons share one common opponent with Kalama, the Northwest Christian (Colbert) side that the Chinooks edged 2-1 in the quarterfinal round last weekend. St. George’s played the Crusaders three times, winning two of three contests, including their final match by a score of 8-0.

Kalama and St. George's have not played each other this season but have matched up in previous years, with the Dragons getting the better of the Chinooks. Kalama coach John Bates believes those losses were a result of a difficult schedule and tired legs.

“We have to change our approach to St. George,” admitted Bates. “We played them twice and they beat us twice in the State final. And I think the reason why is because the semis were just grueling. By the time we got to the final (the next day), we had no rest.”

Bates is worried about the overall team speed of St. George’s, acknowledging that the Dragons play in a gear that Kalama simply doesn’t have.

“The game is huge on Friday. They’re really good,” said Bates. “They have a lot of pace, that’s what we’re trying to figure out. We don’t have that kind of pace."

However, the Chinooks believe they have keyed in on the Dragons' biggest threat and they've come up with a game plan to match.

"They have a girl, she’s exceptional. I think we’ll be tied up with her most of the game, trying to shut her down because she’s their main goal scorer," Bates noted. "She can turn a game if she has space.”

Kalama is led sophomore Bridgette Hollifield and junior Josie Bradenburg. Hollifield has scored 40 goals in 17 games (KHS single-season record) this season to lead the Chinooks offensive attack. Meanwhile, TDN's 2021 All-Area Player of the Year, Bradenburg has delivered 22 goals and 31 assists.

Beyond its strong forward push, Kalama's sound fundamental team soccer and unselfish play has not gone unnoticed by Bates and senior leaders like Sophie Given and DiChristina. Both players credited great team chemistry as a key ingredient in their State title defense after losing three Central 2B All-League players following their championship run last season.

“We are all very close,” DiChristina said. “The familiarity is great. It’s all I could ever ask for from a team because I’ve been on a lot of teams that don’t have that chemistry. I think it really helps our gameplay as well.”

Given agreed, and had a theory as to how so many talented Chinooks are able to share the spotlight so seamlessly.

“I think that does say a lot about our team, but we also have a little bit of egotism when we have the ball, but it doesn’t overpower our gameplay,” Given stated. “We’re willing to pass and I think it makes a lot of difference on the field when we’re connected in that sense.”

Along the way coach Bates has incorporated all of his experience in the game of soccer, improved the players’ fundamentals and employed his tactical ideology to construct a style of play that utilizes triangles and open space to create offense. Yet, he echoed his seniors when he crediting the camaraderie this particular group of girls has demonstrated.

“These kids are tough. I think their success is (due to) they just get along," Bates said. "We’re all supporting them with whatever they need, but the chemistry is pretty good amongst them. We don’t have any superstars. They all do their job.”

Will that be enough against St. George’s?

“I think we’re going to work hard. We’re going to take it to them. We’re going to press. We’ll do our best,” said DiChristina. “We all really want that win and we’ll do what it takes.”

The players are glad they've earned the opportunity to defend their superiority over the rest of the 1B/2B field, but they're not satisfied. It has been a three-month grind of a defense campaign, which actually began with team workouts over the summer, and all the while coach Bates has driven them through, resolute in his determination to match last year's success.

“That would be amazing,” Given confirmed. “After we won last year, John has been just wanting to repeat that so he’s been pushing us to be better and repeating that win.”

A straight shooter if there ever was one, Bates admitted a State championship repeat will be no easy task. It will come down to his players executing on the pitch.

“It’s a players’ game. We make a difference by changing combinations or seeing weak parts of the team but when push comes to shove, it’s on them,” Bates said. “It’s going to be a tough road… If we can play to our strengths, try and diminish (St. George’s) strengths, it’s game on. We can’t wait.”

For now, a second consecutive State championship is well within the Chinooks’ grasp. If they can accomplish a feat rare in sports, perhaps this time around the girls from the pitch might even be rewarded with their own page in the yearbook.

“I think they will (put us in the yearbook) because the football and volleyball teams didn’t win State,” Given noted.

“So if we do, they will have no excuses this time,” DiChristina added.