1A TriCo All-League Girls Soccer

Coach of the Year: Matt Cone (La Center)
Player of the Year: Shaela Bradley (La Center)
Defensive Player of the Year: Jenna Murphy (La Center)
Goalie of the Year: Sophia Johnson (La Center)
First team
GK: Ella Rounsley (King’s Way)
Def: Abby Wall (Seton Catholic)
Def: Zoey Snow (Castle Rock)
Def: Sequoia Cohen (White Salmon)
Def: Grace Mayhugh (King’s Way)
Def: Addi Mccaleb (Seton Catholic)
Mid: Annabelle Atwood (La Center)
Mid: Mya Langon (Castle Rock)
Mid: Sophia Rubano (King’s Way)
Mid: Abby Gavora (Seton Catholic)
Mid: Valerie Knight (King’s Way)
For: Kaci Krippner (King’s Way)
For: Madisen Newbury (La Center)
For: Ally Smith (King’s Way)
Second team
GK: Gianna Redman (Seton Catholic)
Def: Haley Hammerstrom (Seton Catholic)
Def: Keira Crocker (La Center)
Def: Haley Bristowe (King’s Way)
Def: Sadie Hohensee (White Salmon)
Mid: Lori Ogden (Castle Rock)
Mid: Jillian Pratt (La Center)
Mid: Emma Seter (La Center)
Mid: Saylor Hauge (White Salmon)
Mid: Alivia Sand (King’s Way)
For: Hannah Jo Hammerstrom (Seton Catholic)
For: Siena Flint (Castle Rock)
Castle Rock honorable mention
Susan Mosqueda