1A TriCo All-League Girls Soccer
agate

1A TriCo All-League Girls Soccer

Coach of the Year: Matt Cone (La Center)

Player of the Year: Shaela Bradley (La Center)

Defensive Player of the Year: Jenna Murphy (La Center)

Goalie of the Year: Sophia Johnson (La Center)

First team

GK: Ella Rounsley (King’s Way)

Def: Abby Wall (Seton Catholic)

Def: Zoey Snow (Castle Rock)

Def: Sequoia Cohen (White Salmon)

Def: Grace Mayhugh (King’s Way)

Def: Addi Mccaleb (Seton Catholic)

Mid: Annabelle Atwood (La Center)

Mid: Mya Langon (Castle Rock)

Mid: Sophia Rubano (King’s Way)

Mid: Abby Gavora (Seton Catholic)

Mid: Valerie Knight (King’s Way)

For: Kaci Krippner (King’s Way)

For: Madisen Newbury (La Center)

For: Ally Smith (King’s Way)

Second team

GK: Gianna Redman (Seton Catholic)

Def: Haley Hammerstrom (Seton Catholic)

Def: Keira Crocker (La Center)

Def: Haley Bristowe (King’s Way)

Def: Sadie Hohensee (White Salmon)

Mid: Lori Ogden (Castle Rock)

Mid: Jillian Pratt (La Center)

Mid: Emma Seter (La Center)

Mid: Saylor Hauge (White Salmon)

Mid: Alivia Sand (King’s Way)

For: Hannah Jo Hammerstrom (Seton Catholic)

For: Siena Flint (Castle Rock)

Castle Rock honorable mention

Susan Mosqueda

