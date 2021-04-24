 Skip to main content
1A Tennis: Rockets take out Tenino to clinch league title
1A Tennis: Rockets take out Tenino to clinch league title

Tennis balls stock

A basket of tennis balls sits in the grass at R.A. Long high school.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets racket squad (8-0) managed a 3-2 win over Tenino on Friday in order to clinch an undefeated league championship.

“We swept the doubles and took the third singles,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Priscilla Massa was the Rocket who put her team over the top by defeated Bailee McKitrick 6-3, 6-0 in singles action. Tenino’s Grace Vestal and Megan Letts were able to drop Taylar Madden and Myla Langdon, respectively, in the other one-on-one matches.

Doubles play was all Rockets’ wins, though.

Ella Anderson and Natalie Swofford took out Rilee Jones and Austin Johnson 6-0, 7-5. Anna Rose and Mayle Cherrington put up a pair of mirrored sets to defeat Malika Slassi and Abby Coty 6-1, 6-1.

“So proud of all my players we have had an incredible season,” Karnofski said. “Our entire program is full of amazing young ladies on and off the court.”

