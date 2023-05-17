CHEHALIS — Castle Rock tennis season came to an end Tuesday as each of the Rockets’ District qualifiers fell short of qualifying for the 1A state tournament during the course of action, Tuesday, at W.F. West High School

Top singles player Paige Ogden defeated La Center’s Noelle Brooks in her opening match of the 1A District IV girls tennis tournament before being eliminated by an Eatonville player in the quarterfinals.

Second singles player Jordynn Madden lost her opening match to a foe from Montesano.

Meanwhile, neither of the Rockets’ doubles teams could make it out of the first round at Districts. The tandem of Anna Rose and JoAnne Preston came up short against a duo from Tenino. The Rockets’ second team of Ellen Miller and Rylee Ogden lost in three sets to an Eatonville pairing.