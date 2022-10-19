1A High School Girls Soccer: Injury-riddled Castle Rock shuts out White Salmon

CASTLE ROCK — An injury-laden Castle Rock soccer team snapped a five-game losing streak by using a speed and stamina advantage to outrun White Salmon 3-0 in a 1A TriCo contest, Tuesday night.

“Our energy is something we talk about every game and (it has) been lacking the last three or four games. Today they showed up and they played hard," Hudson said. "Their energy was much better today. They just powered through."

The Rockets received early goals from senior Elieriq Cole and freshman Sara Johnson to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. Senior midfielder Kylee Doehne added a goal in the 64th minute on a free kick about 25-yards out to cap the home team's scoring.

Despite being without substitutes, Castle Rock showed the ability to play over the top of the White Salmon defense throughout the game in order to build a lead against the Bruins. It was a lead the Rockets wouldn’t squander as they did in their first matchup this season.

“In the first half I felt like we were able to connect some more passes than we were over the last few games and that’s something we’ve really been working on,” Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson said. "Casie Klein was just everywhere. I’m proud of her. She’s only a sophomore. She’s going to be a stud.”

White Salmon controlled possession for much of the first 40 minutes but Castle Rock engineered several prosperous opportunities when it won the ball in the midfield thanks to that aforementioned advantage in speed.

After missing a pair of good looks at the net early, the Rockets took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when Cole received a cross at the back post and deposited a shot in the top corner of the far post to beat the Bruins keeper. The goal was the senior’s first in her varsity career.

The Bruins responded by keeping the pressure up in the Rockets’ half of the field over the next 20 minutes. However, the inability to finish plays inside the final 20 yards stood out and Castle Rock goalkeeper Jeaquel Cole corralled every attempt that came her way.

In the second half White Salmon again controlled possession with its midfield play, but Castle Rock’s four-player back line won the ball back time and again. Another well-played ball over the top of the White Salmon defense won Castle Rock a free kick about 25 yards out of the Bruins’ goal. Doehne stepped up and drilled a shot that eluded the reach of Bruins’ senior goalie Jazmyne Orr.

“Them being able to come together as a team and play hard and finish the game is huge for us right now at this point in the season,” Hudson added.

Castle Rock held onto the 3-0 lead despite several late chances for Columbia. Junior defender Makenzie Doehne saved a Bruins’ shot on the goal line in the 78th minute to preserve the shutout. The Bruins had Rockets’ keeper Jeaquel Cole out of her net but couldn’t get the ball across the line.

Elieriq Cole credited the Rockets’ on-field communication as the key to beating White Salmon in their rematch.

“I feel like as a team we kind of came together and communicated a lot more on the field and saw the field better to execute crosses like we’ve been working on in practice,” Cole said.

The last time Castle Rock took a 2-0 lead into the half against White Salmon, the Bruins came back to win with three second-half goals. This time, the Rockets closed it out.

“It was more of a mentality, like we had to want it,” Cole said.

Castle Rock (4-6, 1-5 league) remained fifth in its conference with the win. The Rockets return to the pitch on Saturday when they host Fort Vancouver.