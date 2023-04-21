CASTLE ROCK — Good things come to those who wait, and in the case of Toledo-Winlock senior Aaron Sanchez, it was a long wait that lasted almost four years before finally materializing into reality.

Sanchez scored the first goal of his high school career from long range early in the 5th minute to give United a 1-0 lead on Castle Rock in their 1A Trico League boys soccer match. That long awaited goal turned out to be the only score of the match Thursday evening, and netted United a critical victory.

“Man, I’m not going to lie, thank you to Noel [Contreras] for the pass back and when I shot it, I just prayed to God and it went right in,” described a cheerful Sanchez as the Toledo-Winlock side enjoyed their road victory.

It was a shot from just over thirty yards out that went high in the air and was guided by the wind like a whiffle ball leaving all in attendance wondering where it would land. It looked like it was going to be too long at first, but the wind knocked it down just enough and helped get it past Rockets keeper Ryker Heller.

Sanchez’s teammates were sure to give him some backhanded compliments after the game, but without his efforts, the match could have ended up going into extra time and nobody knows what could have happened from there.

It was a match that would leave United coach Eliaci "Corny" Sanchez grateful yet confounded as well.

“For some reason we like to make it harder than it is against some of the lower teams in the standings we play because we easily could have scored at least five or six goals, but we need to work on our finishing a little bit more,” Sanchez elaborated.

There was a definite sense that the scoring would start to take off deeper into the match, but that hunch never came to fruition thanks in large part to Heller minding the net for the Rockets. The defensive tactics of Castle Rock were meant to provide as much support to Heller as possible as the Rockets played four defenders back across the pitch, opting to play a more defensive style of match that could lead to some counter opportunities over the top the other way.

It was a strategy that frustrated United and did exactly what it was supposed to. Traffic on every pass attempt made it difficult to find a clear path to the goal, plus the conditions made it super difficult for each team to really put their foot down hard into the grass without slipping or falling.

The Rockets did a good job hanging tough in the first twenty minutes of the match and found daylight on more than one occasion. Justin Burks displayed good speed and athleticism to separate himself from the United defenders along the edges and dribbled the ball into the box just after the ten-minute mark and again in front of stoppage time in the first half but was unable to gather in time and shoot on goal thanks to aggressive goalkeeping by United's Carter Nash.

With the deficit holding slim at the half, Castle Rock coach Martin Rios was very pleased with his teams’ efforts.

“At the half I just told our guys that we were playing very well, and probably some of the best soccer we’ve played so far this season,” explained Rios.

The second half saw the same efforts continue on both sides, however, the Rockets defense grew tired and weary thanks to some injuries and limited substitution options on the sideline. United was able to control the ball and the passing lanes at will, but was still unable to pad their lead.

United's Mateo Leon was able to fire off three very quality shots in the 45th, 60th, and 61st minutes, but couldn’t navigate any of them past Heller. The latter of the three was an absolute missile from just inside the Rockets’ box that was somehow stoned by Heller at the far post.

The last really promising scoring run was almost fifteen minutes later when Ethan Carver led a perfect through ball behind the Rockets defense right to Adrian Cibrian at the doorstep, but Cibrian was unable to gather the ball and let it roll off the back line without an attempt at the goal.

By the time the final whistle sounded, it was music to the ears of both teams and the fans in attendance on a cold, blustery evening. That music must have sounded like Semisonic as both teams treated it like “Closing time,” and scattered quickly to a vehicle with a functioning heater of some sort.

Before getting on a warm bus heading back home, coach Sanchez touched on a few details on his team’s effort and long-term goals.

“I really wanted to see us stick our nose in there a little more and treat the game like we need to do some of the dirty work, especially in this type of weather," the Toledo-Winlock coach said. "We will need to do that later in the season as our goals are to get to the District playoffs first and then possibly beyond that because anything can happen at that point."

As for United's opponent for the evening, Castle Rock has been focusing on just getting better each time out this season. To that end Coach Rios was very pleased overall with the result despite not being able to come away with the win.

“We played really hard out there today, especially with the rain and the wind for about forty minutes there. That really makes the ball heavy, and it hurts to kick it sometimes, and we did well to hang in there and even gave ourselves some opportunities on some long balls off the counter,” said Rios.

The Rockets' coach concluded by giving the highest praise to keeper Ryker Heller and what he means to the team.

"He puts forth a great effort every game and is easily the reason we are able to keep games close and not a lot worse," noted Rios.

With the victory Toledo-Winlock is now 5-4 overall and in fourth place at 4-2 in the Trico 1A standings. United was set to get back to work immediately on Friday at home against the top team in the league, Seton Catholic.

Castle Rock (0-10, 0-8) is still searching for their first win. The Rockets next match is scheduled for Tuesday at Stevenson.