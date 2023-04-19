STEVENSON — South Lewis County’s only boys soccer team came away with a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in overtime, Tuesday, thanks to a hat trick from Noel Contreras in 1A Trico League play.

Toledo-Winlock found itself trailing 1-0 at halftime after Stevenson’s Derek White scored a goal that was assisted by Jose Gonzalez. However, that deficit only helped to create a bit of suspense for the team United.

Two minutes after the intermission Contreras notched his first score of the day with an unassisted boot. Four minutes after that Contreras gave Untied a 2-1 lead when he scored off a feed from Ethan Carver.

United was unable to hold on for the regulation victory, though, after Levite Schafer netted the equalizer for the Bulldogs in the 76th minute.

Knowing just what to do, Contreras put an end to the contest about two minutes into overtime. The play began with a corner kick by United that bounced around in front of the goal before the Bulldogs attempted to clear it. Contreras came away with the ill-fated clearance attempt and brought the ball back up field, found his angle and slotted it home to give the Toledo-Winlock squad the win.

With the win United sits in fourth place in the league standings behind White Salmon, Seton Catholic and King’s Way. The top four teams will earn a berth to the district tournament.

Toledo-Winlock (5-5, 4-3 league) will play at Castle Rock on Thursday, before hosting Seton Catholic on Friday. Both matches will are set to begin at 6 p.m.

Free Kick

Castle Rock lost 8-0 at La Center on Tuesday. The Rockets (0-9, 0-7 league) will host Toledo-Winlock on Thursday at 6 p.m.