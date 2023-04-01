FORKS — The Spartans scored three goals in the final 12 minutes to pull out a 4-1 win over Ilwaco on Friday in the Evergreen 1A League boys soccer contest.

Tristan Katelnikoff scored a second-half goal for the Fishermen in the 57th minute on a penalty kick to tie the score at 1-1.

Forks, though, fought back with consistent pressure in the Ilwaco half of the field to take all three points down the stretch.

Ilwaco goalkeeper Evan Brown finished with 11 saves.

Next up for Ilwaco (1-7, 1-6 league) is a trip to Montesano on April 10 at 7 p.m.