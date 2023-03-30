HOQUIAM — Hoquiam scored early and often in a 7-1 win over Ilwaco on Wednesday night in a 1A Evergreen 1A League boys soccer contest at the Seabreeze Oval.

The Fishermen got a goal from forward Tristan Katelnikoff in the 15th minute which reduced the Fishermen deficit to 3-1.

Hoquiam led 4-1 at halftime before adding three goals in the second half to cap its lead at 7-1. Ilwaco goalkeeper Evan Brown finished with 14 saves.

Ilwaco (1-6, 0-5 league) will look to snap a six-game losing streak when it hosts Forks on Friday at 6 p.m.