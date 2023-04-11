MONTESANO — The Fishermen wound up on the wrong end of a 12-0 decision, Monday, in a 1A Evergreen League loss to Montesano in boys soccer action.

The Bulldogs put up nine goals in the first half on the way to a dozen celebrations on the evening. Levi Clements and Mateo Sanchez each posted hat tricks in the win for Montesano.

Meanwhile, Tristan Katelnikoff got up four shots on goal to lead the Ilwaco offense. Wyse Mulinix added three shots on frame for the Fishermen.

Evan Brown posted four saves in the first half for Ilwaco. Codey Brown took over duties between the pipes in the second half and notched eight saves.

Ilwaco (1-8, 0-7) will play at Tenino on Wednesday.