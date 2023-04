ILWACO — Ilwaco was unable to find the back of the net in a 2-0 league loss to Hoquiam, Wednesday.

Hoqiuam scored in each half and found a way to keep a clean sheet despite eight shots on goal from Ilwaco’s leading forward Tristan Katelnikoff and seven more from Deacon Stoddard.

The Fishermen received six saves from goalkeeper Codey Brown in the loss.

Ilwaco (1-14, 0-13 league) will return to the pitch on Friday at Forks just before twilight.