1A Girls Tennis

1A Girls Tennis: Castle Rock drops tight match at Stevenson

Tennis Stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

STEVENSON — The Rockets were not able to double their pleasure or double their fun Thursday, dropping a 1A TriCo League match at Stevenson 3-2.

Castle Rock took a pair of wins in the singles portion of the match but with two losses in doubles play the Rockets wound up on the wrong side of the math against the Bulldogs.

“We had our chances to get the win. We had too many unforced errors,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

In singles play Castle Rock’s Taylar Madden defeated Kaelynn Schultz (6-0, 6-1) and Paige Ofgen downed Jasmine Isordia in a back and forth affair (6-3, 4-6, 7-5).

“Paige Ogden had a great match for us tonight,” Karnofski said.

Mayle Cherrington and Myla Langdon nearly pulled off the win that Castle Rock needed, but came up just short against Piper Rudd and Samia Rudd (5-7, 4-6).

Castle Rock will head off for spring break before returning to their home courts to host Mark Morris on April 12.

