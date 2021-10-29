1A Girls Soccer: Castle Rock blanks White Salmon

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock girls soccer team beat White Salmon 4-0 on Thursday to finish off its regular season.

Siena Flint had a hat trick for the Rockets, and Serenity Kell scored the other goal. Valerie Shetler, Natalie Swofford, and Lori Ogden all had assists.

Ogden and Myla Langdon led the defensive effort for the Rockets, who turned in their third shutout in the past five games.

The win gives the Rockets third place in the 1A TriCo, and the league’s final district tournament berth. Castle Rock is slated to face Elma on Tuesday.

