1A Evergreen All-League Boys Soccer

MVP
Cason Seaberg, Elma
Offensive Player of the Year
Canon Seaberg, Elma
Defensive Player of the Year
Cole Eckerson, Montesano
Goalie of the Year
Andy Salvatierra, Elma
Coaches of the Year
Carson Seaberg, Elma
Fidel Sanchez, Montesano
1st Team All-League
Forwards
Jose Valenica Mendoza, Elma
Beckett Turner, Ilwaco
Felix Romero, Montesano
Mid-Fielders
Mateo Sanchez, Montesano
Manny Hernandez, Elma
Ethan Bello, Forks
Jaden Turner, Ilwaco
Defenders
Rene Duran, Elma
Jace Poston, Elma
Daniel Vasquez, Montesano
Juan Pablo Flores-Contreras, Montesano
Goalie
Jayden McElravy, Montesano
2nd Team
Forwards
Daniel Cortez Verdejo, Hoquiam
Tyler Minerich, Tenino
Kevin Tomyn, Eatonville
Mid-Fielders
Sebastian Montes De Oca Molina, Eatonville
Hector Dominguez, Forks
Arturo Dominguez-Gomez, Forks
Jiovanny Torres, Montesano
Defenders
Tim Flores, Elma
Kolby Skolroad, Hoquiam
Ezra Kalich, Montesano
Zach Byer, Tenino
Goalie
Alex Reichelderfer, Tenino
Honorable Mention (locals only)
Sam Glenn, Ilwaco