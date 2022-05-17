 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1A Evergreen All-League Boys Soccer

Ilwaco soccer Wyse Mulinix and Lucas Hart

Tenino forward Max Craig dribbles through Ilwaco defenders Lucas Hart (21) and Wyse Mulinix (1) on Wednesday, May 4, in Tenino. The Beavers won 5-0 and eliminated the Fishermen from playoff contention.

 Alec Dietz, The Chronicle

MVP

Cason Seaberg, Elma

Offensive Player of the Year

Canon Seaberg, Elma

Defensive Player of the Year

Cole Eckerson, Montesano

Goalie of the Year

Andy Salvatierra, Elma

Coaches of the Year

Carson Seaberg, Elma

Fidel Sanchez, Montesano

1st Team All-League

Forwards

Jose Valenica Mendoza, Elma

Beckett Turner, Ilwaco

Felix Romero, Montesano

Mid-Fielders

Mateo Sanchez, Montesano

Manny Hernandez, Elma

Ethan Bello, Forks

Jaden Turner, Ilwaco

Defenders

Rene Duran, Elma

Jace Poston, Elma

Daniel Vasquez, Montesano

Juan Pablo Flores-Contreras, Montesano

Goalie

Jayden McElravy, Montesano

2nd Team

Forwards

Daniel Cortez Verdejo, Hoquiam

Tyler Minerich, Tenino

Kevin Tomyn, Eatonville

Mid-Fielders

Sebastian Montes De Oca Molina, Eatonville

Hector Dominguez, Forks

Arturo Dominguez-Gomez, Forks

Jiovanny Torres, Montesano

Defenders

Tim Flores, Elma

Kolby Skolroad, Hoquiam

Ezra Kalich, Montesano

Zach Byer, Tenino

Goalie

Alex Reichelderfer, Tenino

Honorable Mention (locals only)

Sam Glenn, Ilwaco

