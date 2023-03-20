WINLOCK — Senior midfielder Noel Contreras scored two second half goals to lift Toledo-Toledo-Winlock United to its first win of the season, a 4-1 victory over Pacific 2B opponent Ilwaco in a strong showing Saturday.

Contreras’ speed was a problem all game long for the weary Ilwaco back four which was playing its third game in four days and doing so without a single substitute on the bench.

Each and every ball in the air eventually came to the foot of a Toledo-Winlock player either at first touch or on the second touch through quickness and determination. The United spent the majority of the first half in Ilwaco’s end of the field, pestering Fishermen keeper Evan Brown with shot after shot. Most went sailing off target, but the pressure gradually wore down the beleaguered Fishermen defense.

United tallied a goal in the opening minute when sophomore midfielder Mateo Leon scored from 25 yards out with a well-placed strike over Brown’s out-stretched hand and under the crossbar to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

“It was an excellent shot,” Toledo-Winlock coach Eliaci "Corny" Sanchez said. “He put it over the keeper and just under the bar from about 25 yards.”

Ilwaco, though, took possession of the ball midway through the half and held the ball inside the Toledo-Winlock's end of the field. Eventually forward Wyse Mulinix was given a golden opportunity with both time and space. He was able to put his defender on his hip, move to his right foot and fire a shot from the edge of the penalty box, right on center that beat the Toledo-Winlock goalkeeper.

The goal tied the score 1-1 and the two teams went into the break all square.

For Toledo-Winlock, the prevailing thought was they were outworking Ilwaco, owning the majority of possession, but just not putting enough shots on target. Coach Sanchez delivered a speech to his team at the break, getting the point across that they needed to be better on the finish.

“In the second half we really brought (the energy) up," Sanchez said. "We just went inside and reminded them what we’ve been working on and I (gave) them some incentive. They showed up in the second half thank God.”

And what was that incentive?

“The incentive being we’ve got people out here (on the sideline) who want to play," Sanchez explained. "If you don’t want to play, we’ll put someone else in who does.”

The starters showed they wanted to play and none more so than Contreras who was always around the ball in the second half. His coach has been preaching to the senior about firing shots on the goal frame whether or not he believes it the right chance.

Like a basketball team working to find the best shot in its halfcourt set, Contreras has a problem trusting the lower percentage opportunities as quality chances to put a shot on frame."

But as his coach noted postgame, "you never know what will happen."

Contreras’ first goal was perhaps the most well-worked passage of play by either side. The Toledo-Winlock defense won the ball in its half and released a forward by playing a long ball ahead down the sideline where freshman Oscar Silvestre caught up to it just inside of the corner flag.

Given some space by his Ilwaco defender, Silvestre gained the end line and dribbled towards the penalty box where he picked out Contreras with a perfect ball about eight yards off the goal into space for Contreras to run onto.

Bending low to meet the ball with his head, Contreras delivered an expertly placed shot past Ilwaco's keeper in the 50th minute to put the United up 2-1.

“I didn’t know whether to let myself dive or not, I just threw myself at it and luckily it went in,” Contreras said.

Contreras tallied a second goal in the 71st minute when he won the ball again in the Ilwaco half, out ran his defender and fired a shot low and hard at Brown who had the ball trundle through his gloves and legs as he got low to smother it. The goal was one that should have been saved, from a shot that Contreras said he didn’t strike pure, but was a perfect testament to his coach’s point about simply firing shots on goal. Y

ou never know what may come of it.

“We’re trying to work on (Contreras’) confidence as far as shooting, because he does everything else in the middle (of the field),” said Sanchez. “He’s a little shy at taking shots.”

United defenseman Alfonso Barragan scored in the 52nd minute after a scrum in the middle of the penalty area and Ilwaco failed to clear its lines, firing a shot past Brown into the net for a 3-1 lead.

Ilwaco coach Andrew Goodwin could tell his team’s legs were getting heavy under the hottest day of the year so far, a pleasant 66 degrees by the second half.

“I think part of it is this (was) our third game in four days and we had a really small group today,” noted Goodwin. “They’re starting to feel kind of that burn of a pretty heavy schedule the last four days. Not having any subs today, I think we really started to feel that second half, just starting to wear down. I thought they worked really hard, though.”

Without any substitutes to work with, Goodwin switched his formation to a 4-3-3 from a 4-4-2 to open the field up before time expired.

Ilwaco concluded its busy opening week with a 1-2 record. The Fishermen will stay home for a game on Wednesday versus Raymond where it should be closer to full strength.

Coach Goodwin noted with another week of practice, his roster will be up to 17 players.

Toledo-Winlock (1-2) boys return to the pitch Saturday when they host Castle Rock at 2 p.m.