1A/2A Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long fights back but falls to Columbia River

“We had a rough first half and struggled to play team soccer,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “We kept the ball in the attack the majority of the time, but couldn’t get quality shots, trying to do too much individually instead of working together. We stressed team play at halftime and the team responded.”

The Monarchs came out firing the second half, wasting no time to get started as Ella Hedlund worked the ball up the pitch to Taylor Wilkinson, who made a nice cross to Peyton Blondin who got her head on the ball and sent it into the net to give the Monarchs the lead just a minute into the second half.

About 10 minutes later it was Blondin again who found the net on a rebound off a shot from Wilkinson extend the lead.

MM’s third goal came off the foot of Hedlund on a free kick at the top of the box in the 68th minute to bury the Eagles.

Mark Morris (6-8) will be back on the pitch on Saturday across town against R.A. Long.

Castle Rock blanks Seton Catholic

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock soccer team got some payback in a 1A TriCo showdown with Seton Catholic on Thursday night. In their earlier matchup this season, the Cougars scored late to beat the Rockets 1-0. But it was the Rockets with a clutch 1-0 win this time around.