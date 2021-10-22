1A/2A Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long fights back but falls to Columbia River

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long soccer team was at a crossroads entering Thursday night’s 2A Greater St. Helens League match with Columbia River. The Jills, banged up and coming off a 5-1 loss at the hands of Hockinson, needed something to provide a jolt to the end of their season. Although they didn’t pick up a win, the Jills managed to play close with the top team in the league, ultimately falling 1-0.
“It was gut check time and we were able to rise above,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said, pleased with his team’s performance. “I kind of knew this week was going to be a massive test and it wasn’t about Ws and Ls.”
Due to injuries, RAL has had to shift personnel around to account for absent players, forcing them to work with what they had available.
“We didn’t really get to play our game, but we did the next best thing and didn’t let them play their game,” Wallace said. “I’m really proud of them.”
One of those injured Jills, team captain Emily Anderson, was sidelined on Thursday and it took a team effort to fill the void.
“It was a shift in tactics that took us away from having her role really,” Wallace said. “It was more shared responsibilities and we had five or six girls stepping in and rotating through in the mid field.”
The Jills switched between zone looks and marking up players head on depending on what the situation called for.
“The one thing I asked for today was defensive compactness and they were doing it really well,” Wallace said. “Tactically we made some shifts.”
The Rapids scored the game’s lone goal in the 25th minute. RAL was able to hold them off for the remainder of the match, but didn’t manage to find an equalizing goal in the match.
The Jills have also been without Audrey Zdunich, a scoring threat on the frontline. Although the timeline for Zdunich’s return is unclear, she was sure to make her presence felt throughout the match, standing in the rain alongside Wallace while cheering on her teammates.
“That’s the kind of spirit that our squad needed and that’s the kind of spirit that we had all evening,” Wallace said. “There was no give up.”
R.A. Long (8-6) still has its eyes set on the four seed in the league, but they’ll need help to get there. The Jills will have to win their final two games — at home against Mark Morris on Saturday and on the road at Woodland on Tuesday — and have Washougal drop one of its final two matches in order to secure the spot.
Strong second half pushes Mark Morris past Hudson’s Bay
It took a while to get started, but once Mark Morris found its rhythm against Hudson’s Bay, the Monarchs took control on their way to a 3-0 shutout of the Eagles in 2A GSHL play.
“We had a rough first half and struggled to play team soccer,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “We kept the ball in the attack the majority of the time, but couldn’t get quality shots, trying to do too much individually instead of working together. We stressed team play at halftime and the team responded.”
The Monarchs came out firing the second half, wasting no time to get started as Ella Hedlund worked the ball up the pitch to Taylor Wilkinson, who made a nice cross to Peyton Blondin who got her head on the ball and sent it into the net to give the Monarchs the lead just a minute into the second half.
About 10 minutes later it was Blondin again who found the net on a rebound off a shot from Wilkinson extend the lead.
MM’s third goal came off the foot of Hedlund on a free kick at the top of the box in the 68th minute to bury the Eagles.
Mark Morris (6-8) will be back on the pitch on Saturday across town against R.A. Long.
Castle Rock blanks Seton Catholic
CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock soccer team got some payback in a 1A TriCo showdown with Seton Catholic on Thursday night. In their earlier matchup this season, the Cougars scored late to beat the Rockets 1-0. But it was the Rockets with a clutch 1-0 win this time around.
The two evenly matched teams nearly went scoreless throughout regulation once again, but Rachel Holliday scored on a pass from Siena Flint with just seven minutes left to give the Rockets the deciding goal in the match.
The Rockets were able to keep the Cougars off the board thanks to their play in the center of the pitch.
“Lori Ogden and Myla Langdon at center mid controlled the game and set the pace for us,” Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson said.
Hudson also mentioned Susan Mosqueda’s performance as she showed plenty of energy that helped set the tone for the Rockets.
Castle Rock (4-8) is on the road at King’s Way Christian on Tuesday.