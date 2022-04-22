1A/2A Girls Tennis: Mark Morris takes down Castle Rock

The Mark Morris girls tennis team welcomed a Castle Rock side jumping a step up the classification ladder for a non-league meeting Friday, and took down the Rockets 4-2 on a sunny afternoon.

Coach Ryan Smith continued to move pieces around in his lineup, but the Monarchs still came away with two wins in both singles and doubles.

Emily Williams led the way at No. 2 singles, beating Paige Ogden 6-2, 6-1.

“Emily was consistent at usual,” Smith said.

Behind her, Laney Frasier continued the hot start to her varsity career, beating Anna Rose 6-4, 6-1.

Taylar Madden earned a point for Castle Rock at No. 1 singles, beating Brooklyn Schlecht 7-5, 6-1.

“Taylar Madden played really well, stepping it up in the second set,” CR coach Kim Karnofski said. “She really worked on her placement and fundamentals tonight.”

Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 for Mark Morris, beating CR’s top pairing of Kate Loftus and Chelsey Fry. Two courts down at No. 3, the Monarchs got a win out of Ali Millspaugh and Choe Swanstrom, who beat Jordynn Madden and Kassidy Handel 6-3, 6-4.

Between those two matches, Castle Rock’s Myla Langdon and Natalie Swofford won a three-setter over Madison Noel and Kelcie Balken 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Mark Morris will come back from the weekend with a Monday matchup against Fort Vancouver, while Castle Rock will host Montesano.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.