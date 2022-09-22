High School Volleyball: Toledo wiped out by Morton-White Pass

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks fought to keep things close Wednesday but could not get over the hump in a three-set loss to Morton-White Pass in non-league volleyball play. Toledo dropped the match by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-18.

If not for an outbreak of unforced errors in key moments the Riverhawks very well could have wound up on the other end of those close sets.

“Really in my opinion they should have,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said.

Stefa Arceo-Hansen helped the Riverhawks keep the ball off the floor with 17 digs and tied for a team-high with five kills.

Eden Jones added five kills for the Riverhawks and Albeena Bloomstrom chipped in three of her own. But that output wasn’t enough to overcome those aforementioned miscues.

“The night before out in Rainier we played very well as a team, anticipating what they were going to do and kind of working together,” Larson said. “But tonight we really did not. We weren’t anticipating. We were always a step behind and trying to cover where the ball was going.”

Toledo (1-5) will head to Winlock for a league contest on Friday.