High School Volleyball Roundup: Wahkiakum overcomes slow start in win over Ilwaco

CATHLAMET — It’s been said once or twice that the third time’s a charm. Well, now it’s been said three times and the Mules can attest to the accuracy of the sentiment after overcoming slow start to dispatch Ilwaco in four sets Wednesday. Wahkiakum won the non-league volleyball match 18-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23.

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with seven kills and eight digs. Breyonna Montgomery handed out 21 assists while Miya Kerstetter notched six kills and five aces in the win.

Despite the loss, Ilaco coach Stephanie Ellsworth was pleased with her team’s performance. By taking the first set by seven points, forcing extra points in the third set and sticking within three points in the other two sets the Fishermen proved they can hang with a well-coached team for the duration.

“We did play the best I've seen our girls play,” Ellsworth said. “Our seniors, Olivia Mckinstray, Juli Fleming, Justyce Patana and Keira Roush all played great and kept the team going with their hard work and great leadership.”

The Mules received reinforcements from timely substitutions and a predictably rabid bench.

“My bench was fire tonight and definitely was the 7th man for us,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said.

Helen Lewis notched three kills and one ace for the Mules, while Ava Thomas posted two kills.

“Amirah AbdulKariem had strong serve receive and defense,” Hurley noted.

Wahkiakum (1-2) will host South Bend on Monday.

Ilwaco (0-3) was set to host Raymond on Thursday before bringing Taholah to town on Saturday.

Toledo cruises to first win at Eatonville

EATONVILLE — After hitting their head against the wall for the first two weeks of the season the Riverhawks finally broke through with a sweep over Eatonville, Wednesday. Playing the backend of a back-to-back schedule against 1A teams, Toledo took out the Cruisers 25-16, 25-21, 25-15 to secure its first win of the year.

“They are a good group of kids and win or lose they enjoy themselves, but you could tell it was well-needed,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said following her first win at the helm of the Riverhawks. “They were just… happy.”

One day after playing Tenino minus four of their starters the Riverhawks welcomed Stefani Arceo-Hansen back to the lineup with open arms. The junior outside hitter made an immediate impact with eight aces that helped keep Eatonville out of sorts all evening.

“She and my libero (Lyndzie Filla) have a lot of court awareness and game knowledge so they helped to pilot the ship,” Larsaon said.

Still, with their middle blocker and two setters out of the picture again the rest of the Riverhawks had plenty of slack to pick up.

“Aleena Bloomstrom set the tone offensively with severa big hits in and kills,” Larson said. “She played smart volleyball offensively and defensively and kept us moving in the right direction.”

As for Whitney Olson, she followed the same blueprint as Arceo-Hansen when it came to keeping Eatonville out of system — don’t let them pass the ball at all — and finished with five aces.

“There weren't’ a lot of volleys to get to that offensive point,” Larson said. “Stefani was able to serve them nice and short, and place them deep. She had a lot of float serves and then some top spin… They weren’t able to run their offense effectively and I think that frustrated them in the end.”

Toledo (1-3) will head back up north for a match at Rainier on Tuesday.

Clatskanie clipped by Knappa

CLATSKANIE — The first round of the newest league rivalry along Highway 30 fell in the Loggers favor Wednesday as Knappa defeated Clatskanie in 2A Northwest League volleyball play.

After falling behind 2-0 the Tigers forced a fourth set before watching the Loggers claim the match victory with set scores of 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15.

Senior Natalie Baker led Clatskanie with six kills and a dozen digs. Freshman Joey Sizemore added five kills in the loss. Senior Bekah Hagen notched six kills.

“Another great night at the net for senior Bekah Hagen,” Clastkanie coach Amadna Baker said. “Also, finally saw the leadership we were desperately needing… We will continue to work on cleaning up the errors.”

Clatskanie (1-3, 1-2 league) will host Portland Christian on Tuesday for another league contest.