High School Volleyball Roundup: Toutle Lake takes out Mounties quick

RAINIER, Wash. — The Fighting Ducks got stronger as the night went along, Thursday, dispatching Rainier, Wash., in three sets of Central 2B League volleyball action by scores of 25-17, 25-12, 25-12.

“My girls are doing much better. They are starting to come together as a team,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said.

Grace Hadaller led the Ducks from the service stripe with four aces on 14 serves. She also added five kills.

Unforced errors were the nemesis of the Mountaineers and Toutle Lake was more than happy to take advantage. Layni Brandhorst notched a team-high eight kills to go with four blocks, while Ileigh Lynn posted seven kills in the win.

For Washington’s Rainier, Acacia Murphy put up a team-high 10 kills while Brooklynn Swenson distributed 32 assists.

But with an inspired defensive effort from the upstart Ducks, those counting stats from the Mounties made no difference in the end.

“I also want to give a shout out to my back row players. They are doing well on defense,” Ford said. “Lainey Dean has recently become my libero and she is doing great in her new position and is killing it on defense.”

Toutle Lake (2-6, 2-0 league) will return to league play when it hosts Onalaska on Tuesday. First, though, the Fighting Ducks will descend upon The Lumberdome in Longview to play in the Lumberjill Invite, Saturday.

Kalama stays perfect with win over MWP

KALAMA — An excellent effort from senior hitter Irene Martinez helped Kalama remain undefeated with a three-set sweep of Morton-White Pass, Thursday night. The scores were 25-5, 25-10 and 25-9, helping to prove the Chinooks' No. 2 ranking in the latest Washington State Volleyball Coaches poll was no fluke.

Martinez led the Chinooks with 11 kills and a .567 hitting percentage. Ella Capen and Alena Ross chipped in with eight and seven kills respectively while Rhegan O’Neil distributed the ball well all night to finish with a game-high 31 assists.

“Tonight’s win was a group effort. We are so focused and each player is really stepping up,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “I am very pleased with the level that we are consistently playing at. Every day we show up to the gym just a little bit better than the day before.”

Kalama (8-0, 1-0) will take part in the Lumberjill Invite on Saturday before heading out to Adna on Tuesday for a return to league play.

Wahkiakum sweeps Loggers

ONALASKA — Reigha Niemeyer delivered another strong effort at the net to lead Wahkiakum to a three-set sweep at Onalaska in their C2BL volleyball match by scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-14.

Niemeyer paced the Mules with 11 kills. Wahkiakum setter Breyonna Montgomery dished out 17 assists and had five aces from the service line.

"Genevieve Fleming put up a couple of stuff blocks and showed big improvement at the net," Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. "Nyomie Kuljis came in with some big serves including an ace."

Wahkiakum (4-4, 1-1) hosts Napavine on Tuesday.

Riverhawks steamrolled by Adna

TOLEDO — After picking up back-to-back league wins over their rivals from Winlock in the last week the Riverhawks regressed a bit Thursday when they ran smack dab into a fearsome Pirate crew. Toledo lost to Adna 25-14, 25-19 and 25-14 in the C2BL volleyball tilt.

“They have some really strong servers and mostly their outside and middle attacks. That’s what did us the most damage,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said.

Lyndzie Filla posted 10 digs for the hosts as the Riverhaks worked to keep the ball off the floor

“Lyndzie had a strong defensive night, especially in the first two sets,” Larson said.

Stefa Arceo-Hansen posted six kills on ten swings for a 60% kill rate to lead the Toledo offenes..

“Despite the core the girls are improving and they played them really tough, especially that second game,” Larson said. “If we had a little more height up front that would help us tremendously.”

Toledo (3-6, 2-1) will return to league action Tuesday with a home match against Rainier, Wash. Before they take on the Mountaineers, though, the Riverhawks will play in the Lumberjill Invite on Saturday against a stacked lineup of larger schools and state tournament contenders.

“All but Centralia we have to play them a three set match at some point, so we might as well see what it’s all about,” Larson said.

Fishermen notch sweep of Chief Leschi

ILWACO — Ilwaco got the best of Chief Leschi, Thursday, sweeping their Pacific 2B League volleyball match by scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-19.

“We completely changed our rotations. (Our) libero is now our setter and we are running a 5-1,” Ilwaco coach Stephanie Ellsworth said. “Freshman Lyndsay Gray really stepped up and worked hard as our libero.”

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Fishermen.

“The team is finally coming together and working as a team rather than playing as individuals,” Ellsworth said. “It was great to see them work together.”

Ilwaco (2-8, 2-4 league) will travel to play North Beach on Tuesday.

Comets cruise to win at Pe Ell

PE ELL — Naselle backed up its No. 3 ranking in the most recent Washington State Coaches Association poll by knocking off Pe Ell in three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 in 1B Columbia Valley League action, Thursday.

Bella Colombo returned from an injury that left her on the bench earlier this week with a standout performance that included 11 aces, 33 assists, three kills and six digs.

Brynn Tacbochia added seven kills, two aces and 10 digs, while Lauren Katyryniuk notched four aces and six kills in the win.,

Kaylin Shrives and Delaney Kragerud led the Comets in kills with 11. Shrives adding nine digs on the defensive side.

Naselle will host Three Rivers Christian on Tuesday.

Three Rivers outlasts Firm Foundation

The Eagles were able to get the last laugh, Thursday, surviving a five-set battle with Firm Foundation for a 1B Columbia Valley League volleyball victory. Three Rivers alternated set victories with the visitors with scores of 27-25, 20-25, 25-18, 21-25 and 15-9.

Kelsey Poyner led the Eagles with nine aces on 27 serves and tallied a new season-high with 21 assists.

Evie Yanez posted a team-high 13 kills on 27 swings, while Jailey Carroll notched seven kills and Keira McGinley turned in eight kills.

Beth Romanillos helped Three Rivers hold strong on the defensive side with eight digs.

Three Rivers Christian will play at Naselle on Tuesday.

Castle Rock holds off King’s Way

Castle Rock held off a furious rally from King’s Way to win the 1A TriCo League contest in five sets, 25-13, 25-16, 21-25, 21-25 and 16-14.

After being voted as the No. 8 team in the 1A ranks by the WSVCA earlier this week, Castle Rock came out dominant behind the play of Samantha Farland, Paige Kessler and Kynsi Bayes to take the first two sets comfortably.

"Tonight was an exhilarating match for us on our home court," Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said.

King’s Way staged a rally keyed by the Rockets’ untimely attack errors. Sets three and four went to King’s Way forcing a fifth-set tiebreaker.

Kynsi Bayes led the Rockets with a team-high 19 kills, 11 digs and nine service points. Farland was dynamite on all ends for the Rockets, leading the team with 31 assists to go with 16 digs and seven kills. Kessler added 13 kills and 12 digs.

“I am so proud that we were able to continue to play as one unit when the game was on the line,” Coach Bayes said. “Each player contributed to the win tonight.”

Castle Rock (8-1) travels to Seton Catholic on Tuesday.

Clatskanie crushes Faith Bible

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Natalie Baker and Bekah Hagen helped carry Clatskanie to a three-set win over Faith Bible, Thursday, in 2A OSAA volleyball action. The scores were 25-17, 25-15 and 25-7 in favor of the visitors from Columbia County.

Baker and Hagen were strong at the service line and at the net for the Tigers.

Hagen had a dozen service points including eight aces to lead the Tigers, while Baker led with 15 service points. Baker added seven kills to lead Clatskanie and Hagen added five.

"Freshman setter Joey Sizemore had the opportunity to experiment with the offense and had 11 assists," Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.

Clatskanie (4-5 league) heads to Mannahouse Christian on Tuesday.

Extra Point

- Woodland lost to Hockinson in four sets on Thursday by scores of 18-25, 25-26, 25-13 and 25-16. No stats were available for the match.

- Winlock was swept by Napavine, Thursday, by scores of 25-6, 25-14, 25-15. No stats were reported to The Daily News.