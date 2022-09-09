High School Volleyball Roundup: Toutle Lake keeps it close but falls in three at Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — Playing in a packed fieldhouse in front of a rabid set of opposing fans, Toutle Lake was unable to keep its nerves in check during a sweep at the hands of the hometown Vikings on Thursday. The non-league 1B/2B volleyball matchup fell in favor of Mossyrock 25-20, 25-17 and 25-21.

The first set featured 16 ties and lead changes as the teams felt each other out for weaknesses. Neither team led by more than two points until Mossyrock took a 21-19 lead and pulled away for the win.

Payton Torey set the tone offensively for the Vikings, elevating above the net for one thundering strike after another, while Layni Brandhorst attempted to return the favor for the Fighting Ducks. Torey finished the match with 12 kills, 10 digs and six assists. No stats were available for Toutle Lake.

First-year Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford chalked up her team’s collapse down the stretch to the rare early season atmosphere inside the gymnasium in a match between former league rivals and perennial State contenders.

“When you get a little excited you tend to hit the ball a little harder,” Ford said. “I think it’s just being on an adrenaline high.’

After seizing the momentum Mossyrock kept the Ducks on their heels with a relentless service attack that included 19 aces on the night. When Toutle Lake managed to get the ball back on their side, things didn’t go quite as well.

“Our serves, we hit a lot out when we didn’t need to so we wound up giving away a lot of points that way, too, “ Ford said.

Paige Houghtelling added six kills for Mossyrock, while Caelyn Marshall and Erin Cournyer each tallied 13 assists. Hailey Brooks added six digs, five blocks and two kills for the Vikings.

“Their middle (Brooks) is good and they have a really good outside hitter (Torey), too,” Ford said. “They are just really smart at placing the ball.”

The loss won’t count against the Ducks when it comes down to playoff positioning and Ford believes there are positives to be taken away from such a high intensity matchup early in the season.

“For it being our second game and being as close as we were with them our girls did great,” the Toutle Lake coach said. “Our biggest problem is the girls get hard on themselves.”

Toutle Lake (0-2, 0-1 league) will play at home against La Center in another non-league match next Tuesday.

Rockets gets creative, roll Onalaska

CASTLE ROCK — Playing in a low-stakes non-league affair Thursday the Rockets mixed things up a bit on the way to sweeping Onalaska 25-9, 25-16, 25-13.

Facing an inexperienced set of Loggers from the 2B ranks, a high performance Castle Rock bunch took liberty with the lineup and let their players get some looks from different spots on the court.

“We were able to mix up several lineups with players playing in various positions tonight,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “I was happy to see that my girls were able to step into new rules on the team this evening and continue to play with balance and poise.”

Samantha Farland led the Rockets with seven kills and four aces, and Rylee Ogden added three kills.

“Laynee Logan had solid serve receive,” Bayes added.

Castle Rock (2-0) will step it up a couple notches on Tuesday with a road game at 2A Black Hills.

Kalama clamps down to defeat La Center in five

LA CENTER — Playing on the road and up one classification the 2B Chinooks took out the 1A Wildcats in five sets Thursday.

Kalama was in scramble mode after losing the first set 17-25 but bounced back for a 25-19 win in the second frame. La Center took the third set 16-25 before the ‘Nooks notched the victory with set scores of 25-20 and 15-12 down the home stretch.

“This was a great match for Kalama volleyball to come out on top,” coach Jeni O’Neil said. “We made a lot of errors early on that we will need to clean up but we kept our energy and didn’t crack under the pressure at the end.”

Rhegan O’Neil, a team captain, set up 37 assists to go with seven kills and seven digs for the Chinooks. Kendal Collins added a dozen kills, 18 digs and five stuff blocks in the win.

“Rhegan and Kendal ran the show tonight playing some tremendous volleyball,” Coach O’Neil said. “Their energy was contagious!”

Irene Martinez backed up her teammates with 10 kills and 24 digs while Ady Davenport turned ina perfect night at the service stripe with 19 points and five ace to her name. Alena Ross and Emily Capen helped the ‘Nooks out with four kills each.

“They showed heart tonight and I am very excited about the direction we are headed,” Coach O’Neil said.

Kalama (2-0) will play at King’s Way Christian on Tuesday.

Comets come up short at Adna

ADNA — They say Adna is less a place and more a state of mind. Regardless of what the hayfields surrounding a general store on State Route 6 qualifies as on the census, Naselle found out Thursday that it’s a tough place to win.

Stepping up a classification from their station in the 1B ranks, the Comets fell in four sets to the Pirates by scores of 25-20, 25-12, 17-25 and 25-12.

“Adna had hard hitters and servers,” Naselle coach Rebekkah Wirkkala said. “We just got in a couple ruts in the second and fourth sets we couldn’t get out of… The first and third sets were better.”

Brynn Tarabochia led the COmets offense with seven kills and three aces. Lauren Katyrniuk added six kills, Kaylin Shrives posted five kills and Bella Colombo handed out 26 assists in the loss.

Naselle (1-1) will host Firm Foundation at 6 p.m. on Saturday before traveling to Cathlamet for a game against Wahkiakum on Monday.

Riverhawks swept by Hoquiam

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks were unable to defend their homecourt Thursday against 1A Hoquiam, dropping the non-league volleyball tilt 25-12, 25-15, 25-16.

“Our libero Lyndzie Filla had 14 digs leading our defensive effort,” said first-year Toledo coach Kelli Larson. “Offensively Stefani Arceo-Hansen had the strongest offensive showing with a 66% kill percentage.”

Toledo (0-2) will play in a tournament at Adna on Saturday.