 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Prep Volleyball Roundup

High School Volleyball Roundup: Rainier sweeps aside Knappa

  • 0
Volleyball stock

A volleyball waits to be put in play during a match.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

ASTORIA — Rainier won a tightly contested three-set match against Knappa in a non-conference affair, Saturday by scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-9.

Lacey Markinson closed out the win on a 12-point service run.

“They played hard tonight. Everything was finally coming together,” Rainier head coach Angela Singleton said. “Lacey Markinson was feeding beautiful sets all the way around and we were executing to finish the play.”

Delaney Fortelney led Rainier with eight kills and five aces. Lilli Dean added six blocks.

Rainier (5-6, 2-3) takes on Banks, Tuesday.

Comets crack Firm Foundation

NASELLE — The Naselle volleyball team defeated Firm Foundation Academy in three sets, Saturday, taking the 1B Columbia Valley League match by scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-13.

People are also reading…

The Comets were led by setter Bella Colombo who dished 20 assists with seven aces and five digs.

Brooke Davis and Lauren Katyryniuk each posted seven kills for Naselle with Kaylin Shrives adding six. . Gladys Wilson added six aces and six digs in thew in.

Naselle (4-2, 1-1 league) will welcome Willapa Valley to town Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States two years running. Now at 4.8 million players nationwide according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a growth of 40 percent over the last two years. Here in Longview, 96 people are members of the Longview Pickleball Club which needs more infrastructure to meet the growing demand.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News