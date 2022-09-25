High School Volleyball Roundup: Rainier sweeps aside Knappa

ASTORIA — Rainier won a tightly contested three-set match against Knappa in a non-conference affair, Saturday by scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-9.

Lacey Markinson closed out the win on a 12-point service run.

“They played hard tonight. Everything was finally coming together,” Rainier head coach Angela Singleton said. “Lacey Markinson was feeding beautiful sets all the way around and we were executing to finish the play.”

Delaney Fortelney led Rainier with eight kills and five aces. Lilli Dean added six blocks.

Rainier (5-6, 2-3) takes on Banks, Tuesday.

Comets crack Firm Foundation

NASELLE — The Naselle volleyball team defeated Firm Foundation Academy in three sets, Saturday, taking the 1B Columbia Valley League match by scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-13.

The Comets were led by setter Bella Colombo who dished 20 assists with seven aces and five digs.

Brooke Davis and Lauren Katyryniuk each posted seven kills for Naselle with Kaylin Shrives adding six. . Gladys Wilson added six aces and six digs in thew in.

Naselle (4-2, 1-1 league) will welcome Willapa Valley to town Tuesday.