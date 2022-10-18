High School Volleyball Roundup: Rainier goes all the way for win over Warrenton

RAINIER — The Columbians needed all five sets to secure a league win over Warrenton, Monday, finally emerging with the victory by set scores of 18-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22 and 15-5.

Rainier had to recalibrate their attack a bit after a first set loss. The Columbians had to go back to the drawing board again after dropping a close third set, but the changes worked and the team showed off a will to win that could come in handy as the season enters the home stretch.

“I am so proud of the way these ladies played tonight,” Rainier coach Angela Singleton said. “Everyone played scrappy, not letting balls hit the ground.”

Lacey Makinson kept the Rainier hitters engaged with tactical setting that led to 32 assists on the night. Delaney Fortelney posted a team-high 18 kills, while Lillie Dean added 13 kills and nine blocks.

“They played as a team, fought for every point and never gave up,” Singleton added. “”Warrenton is always tough and made us work. It was back and forth all night. Both teams battled until the end.

Rainier (8-10, 5-6 league) will host Banks on Wednesday.

Three Rivers fades late in loss to Valley

After taking the opening set Monday night in Longview the Eagles couldn’t keep up the pace, dropping a four-set league match to Willapa Valley by scores of 17-25, 25-11, 25-13 and 25-16.

“The girls came out fighting and were on fire in the first set,” Three Rivers Christian coach Amy Yanez said. “They played well and had the energy and court awareness that was needed. Then a different team showed up for the next three sets.”

Evie Yanez led the TRC attack with seven kills and six aces. Keira McGinley added four kills, while Jailey Carroll finished with two aces and two kills.

Kelsey Poyner did her best to keep the Eagles on track with a dozen assists and three kills. Ruby Hart added six aces and a block, with Sandra Lull notching three aces in the loss.

However, miscues on the court and stretches of lackluster play proved to be the downfall for Three Rivers.

“They got in their own heads, after they lost the lead in the second, they never could get back into it,” Coach Yanez said. “They had a crazy number of unforced errors largely from bad passing. The skill development is still needed but the heart is needed more.”

Three Rivers Christian (3-6, 5-6 league) will have the rest of the week off to work out the kinks before playing at Firm Foundation next Monday.

Beavers lanced at La Center

LA CENTER — The Woodland volleyball couldn’t do much with the 1A state-ranked Wildcats, Monday, losing in three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-12.

Sydney George led the Beavers offense with four kills, while Ava Johnson posted a dozen assists and three kills. Tessa Traffie, Jenna Starr and Ashleigh Calvillo all added three kills each.

Woodland (4-9, 4-7 league) will return to 2A Greater St. Helens League play with a match at Mark Morris on Thursday.