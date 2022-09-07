High School Volleyball Roundup: R.A. Long gets right with three set win over Wahkiakum

The Lumberjills didn’t have any time to lick their wounds. Twenty-four hours after suffering a sweep at the hands of their crosstown foes from Mark Morris on Tuesday the Jills were right back on their homecourt at The Lumberdome for a non-league tilt against Wahkiakum on Wednesday where they dispatched the Mules 25-18, 25-14, 25-18.

“It was very nice. We’re going to have lots of film to watch after our third home match tomorrow. It might be a long movie night for the Lumberjills,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. “There wasn’t a ton of time to watch film and dissect it before jumping back on the court tonight but we were able to pick out some things to work on and we’re getting better.”

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Jills’ offense with seven kills and turned up five digs. Lyla Khlee handed out 21 assists while Jillian Woodruff added seven assists and a pair of kills.

“Kamia was solid on the front and back row, again.. She’s just grown so much with her game in the last year,” Nailon said. “

Harli Witham posted a team-high nine digs for RAL.

“Harli Witham did a great job on defense,” Nailon added. “Between Kamia and Harli playing all the way around it’s nice to have that offense/defense piece. It’s fun to watch them.”

Mya Kerstetter led Wahkiakum with seven kills and eight digs. Breyonna Montgomery dished 11 assists and Reigha Niemeyer was strong on the Mules’ serve receive.

While her side got the best of the Mules this time around, Nailon doesn’t expect Wahkiakum to lose too many more times this season.

“Kayli (Hurley) is just such a stellar coach. The way that she runs that program and leads it, you just never know. You can’t ever look away because they are all over the place with talking and defense and urgency,” Nailon said. “We’ve been playing them in non-league since I started at R.A. Long and I’m always impressed with what she’s able to get out of her players.”

The annual early season meeting with the Mules is a match that both coaches keep on their radar. Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley was teammates with Nailon during their time together at Monticello, R.A. Long and Lower Columbia College. Tuesday’s match was made even more special by the fact that the referees were their former LCC coaches, Jocelyn Price and Bill Tuggle.

“I look forward to playing the Jills and going against my old pal every year,” Hurley said. “Being in The Lumberdome is awesome and to have Bill and Jaws there makes it super special.”

Adding to the mix of memories was Tina Merz, a Wahkiakum assistant who coached both Hurley (Anderson) and Nailon (Luchau) during their time as players at R.A. Long in the early aughts.

“It’s a fun reunion to have everybody back in the gym. It’s definitely the game that I look forward to every year,” Nailon said.

R.A. Long (1-1, 0-1) was set for a quick turnaround with the Ridgefield Spudders making an appearance at The Lumberdome on Thursday.

Wahkiakum (0-1) will have some time to go over the tape before hosting Naselle on Monday.

Rockets drop W.F. West in four sets on the road

CHEHALIS — The Castle Rock volleyball team traveled to the Mint City on Wednesday and left with a fresh four set non-league win over W.F. West by scores of 25-19, 20-25, 25-14 and 25-22.

After graduating a half dozen players from a State tournament team last year, the Rockets are working to rebuild their forces, and fast. The win over the Bearcats was a big step in the right direction for a team with goals far beyond its 1A TriCo docket.

Kynsi Bayes led Castle Rock with 17 kills and 9 digs. Paige Kessler turned in a double-double with 10 kills and 10 stuff blocks in the win.

“This was a great first win for us as we adjusted our line up and initiated new players into the rotations after graduating six from last year’s roster,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “It was great to see us push ourselves and become dominant at the net.”

Bailey Sibbett added nine digs and four aces for the Rockets, while Samantha Farland distributed 39 assists across the four sets.

Castle Rock (1-0) ws set to host Onalaska on Thursday.