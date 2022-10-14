High School Volleyball Roundup: Naselle turned away by Mossyrock in top tier tilt

MOSSYROCK — A showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked 1B teams in the state started off in favor of Naselle before it tilted in favor of the Vikings on Thursday night. The Comets took the first set off the 1B Columbia Valley League leading Mossyrock side before falling 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-8 in front of a raucous crowd.

Delaney Kragerud led the Comets’ offense with 10 kills while adding four blocks and 10 digs.

“We came out strong and took the first set. The next two sets were neck and neck and then for the fourth set we tanked,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “Being our third away game, all two plus hours away, showed by the fourth set.”

Kaylin Shrives added seven kills, two blocks and 11 digs, while Brynn Tarabochia notched seven kills and 17 digs. Bella Colombo dished 23 assists for the Comets to go with 11 digs and Lauren Katyryniuk posted seven kills along with 10 digs, six aces and two blocks.

By taking even one set from Mossyrock the Comets achieved something few other teams have managed to do this season.

“(Naselle) came ready to play. I would say we did a good job dealing with the adversity,” Mossyrock coach Alex Nelson told The Chronicle. “We haven’t seen a lot of losses this season; we need to see them and learn how to bounce back, and that’s exactly what you did.”

Payton Torrey led the Vikings with 18 kills and 15 digs, while Erin Cournyer dished 36 assists.

Naselle (8-3) will play at a tournament in Adna on Saturday.

Rockets cobble together win over White Salmon

WHITE SALMON — It took the Rockets one more set than they would have preferred, but in the end a four-set win counts the same as a sweep. Castle Rock was able to enjoy the victory on the long ride home, Thursday, after securing a 1A TriCo League win over the Bruins.

“Tonight Paige Kessler was on fire offensively attacking from various locations on the court,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “She was able to move the ball so well and ended the night with 23 kills and 10 digs.”

Samantha Farland handed out 37 assists for the Rockets and Kynsi Bayes added a dozen digs, 11 kills and 14 service points. Paige Ogden chipped in 12 digs while holding down the backline of the defense.

“For the third straight game in a row, we have had to adjust our lineup and modify our tempo,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “As we move forward into the second round of league play it is essential that we stay focused and continue to shift our offense and defense so we have a better advantage in the playoffs.”

Castle Rock (11-2, 5-1 league) will host Seton Catholic on Tuesday.

Clatskanie logs win over Knappa

KNAPPA, Ore. — The Clatskanie volleyball team took out the Loggers in four sets, Thursday, with scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-13, and 25-21.

“Natalie Baker had another great performance with 13 kills,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “She had six block kills and another six stuff blocks played up by Knappa. They struggled to get much past her on the net or find court when she was in back row.”

Baker posted a team-high 20 digs on the night.

“Junior Jadee McLeod also had a game with 10 kills and two blocks,” Coach Baker said. “(She was) consistent on defense just as she has been all season.”

Clatskanie senior Kylie Thomas helped keep the ball off the floor for the Tigers with 19 digs in the win. With 15 aces and a 92% serving mark the visitors were able to maintain enough momentum to secure the win.

The win wraps up the regular season for Clatskanie (8-8, 8-6 league).

“We are hitting our stride at the perfect time heading into the playoffs,” Coach Baker said.

Extra Points

Rainier (7-10, 4-6 league) was swept at Corbett on Thursday.

Three Rivers Christian defeated Pe Ell 3-1 on Thursday.

*No stats or set scores were made available to The Daily News for these matches.