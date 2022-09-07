High School Volleyball Roundup: Naselle roughs up Toledo on opening night

NASELLE — On the opening night of the high school volleyball season, Tuesday, one team played together like old friends while the other team played like they’re still getting to know one another. Naselle was the team with experience on its side, sweeping Toledo 25-17, 25-15 and 25-13 in a non-league tilt.

The Comets return to the court after placing fifth at the state tournament in 2021. With coach Rebekah Wirkkala calling the shots once again (she coaches the softball team, too), Naselle came out confident on its home court.

“I felt the calmest that I’ve felt in a long time,” Wirkkala said. “They are such a tight knit group and they just played really well.”

Delaney Kragerud led the Comets with 11 kills and Kaylin Shrives added eight in the win. Brynn Tarabochia notched 10 kills on a .350 hitting percentage, and dug nine balls for good measure. Bella Colombo turned in a double-double with 24 assists and 11 digs.

“Good teams will always target your setter to try to take you out of your offense but we prep for that,” Wirkkala said.

Meanwhile, Toledo was playing its first game under the direction of coach Kelli Larson and had to make a long trek out to Pacific County, far from the familiar confines of Cheese Town, to get its first regular season action.

“Defensively they played well. (Naselle) dominated us in the size department, so we had a lot of digs and our middle had some strong blocks,” Larson said.

The Riverhawks have now had three head coaches in three seasons and Larson is hoping to provide some stability sooner than later.

“They were working in the right direction. First game out trying some different combinations of people and building some confidence,” Larson said. “Our two middle hitters, Eden Jones and Irys Deguearo, I would like to single them out because they have shown a whole lot of growth in the short time we’ve been playing. That’s what’s exciting.”

Toledo (0-1) is set to host Hoquiam on Thursday before playing in a tournament at Adna on Saturday.

Naselle (1-0) will play at Adna on Thursday.

Kalama sweeps Fighting Ducks

TOUTLE — The all-around performance from Kendal Collins led Kalama to a three-set sweep of Toutle Lake in the 2B Central League season opener for both squads. Kalama took the match by scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-19.

Collins got it done both offensively and defensively for Kalama, filling the stat sheet with 10 digs and nine kills. Teammate Irene Martinez provided a team-high 10 kills while setter Rhegan O’Neil delivered 25 assists, nine digs and five kills.

“We definitely have some kinks to work out, but we laid a solid foundation tonight and will keep building each week,” Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil said. “I’m happy we got the first week jitters out.”

Next up for Kalama (1-0) is La Center in a non-league contest on Thursday.

Toutle Lake (0-1) will face Mossyrock on Thursday.

Kelso skates to win over Skyview

VANCOUVER — Kelso defeated Skyview in three sets in their non-league season opener Tuesday, knocking off the Storm by scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-17.

A balanced offense led by Presley Nippert, Josie McNew and Lucy Hight paced the Hilanders to the three-set sweep. Nipper and McNew each notched nine kills and Hight finished with eight.

Annalee Johnson was terrific from behind the service line all match. She provided a game-high 18 service points and four aces.

Kelso (1-0) is scheduled to play at Prairie on Thursday.

Beavers rolled by Columbia River

WOODLAND — The Beavers would probably appreciate a do-over following their season opener against Columbia River, Tuesday. The Woodland volleyball team took three losses to the chin against the Rapids, losing 25-9, 25-15 and 25-17 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League affair.

The good news was sparse for the Beavers after their first time out for a real contest this season. Tessa Traffie led Woodland with three kills while Sydney George turned in two kills in the loss.

Woodland (0-1) is slated to play at Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.