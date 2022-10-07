High School Volleyball Roundup: Kessler's kills help Castle Rock wipe out Stevenson

STEVENSON — A strong night hitting keyed Castle Rock’s offense in a three-set sweep of Stevenson in their 1A TriCo League contest, Thursday, by scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-10.

“It was an entire team contribution and I appreciate the consistent passing which allowed our offense to run smoothly,” Castle Rock head coach Jeana Bayes said.

Paige Kessler provided a game-high 12 kills to lead the Rockets. Her teammates Kynsi Bayes and Laynee Logan each added six kills to support the offensive attack.

"Bailey Sibbet and Paige Ogden had consistent serve-receive as well," Bayes added.

Castle Rock (10-1, 4-0 league) returns to the court Tuesday when it hosts their league rivals from La Center.

Yanez shines as TRC pummels Pe Ell

PE ELL — Three Rivers needed four sets to defeat the Trojans, Thursday, dropping the first set before coming back to win three in a row. The set scores for the 1B Columbia Valley League match were 16-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-15.

“The first set was rough but they pulled together and got aggressive to win the next three,” Three Rivers head coach Amy Yanez said.

The Eagles were led by Evie Yanez with a team-high 15 kills and 12 aces on 28 serves. Jailey Carroll delivered seven kills and four blocks while Kelsey Poyner had 17 assists.

“Jailey’s blocks at the net came up big for us tonight. Evie’s aces put us up quick and her kills were very consistent with the help of Kelsey’s on-point sets," Coach Yanez said. "Keira was excellent at self correcting to increase her hitting accuracy and really contribute to the win."

Three Rivers will host a tough Mossyrock squad on Tuesday. The Vikings are currently ranked second in the state.

Woodland swamped by Columbia River

VANCOUVER — The Beavers ran headlong into the meatgrinder otherwise known as Columbia River, Thursday, falling 25-7, 25-5 and 25-9 in 2A GSHL volleyball action.

Sydney George led Woodland with three kills. Tessa Traffie added two kills in the loss.

Woodland (2-8, 2-7 league) will look to get right when it hosts Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday.

Clatskanie edges Portland Christian

PORTLAND — Clatskanie showed its resiliency in a five-set victory against Portland Christian, Thursday. The Tigers lost the first set before battling back for the win with set scores of 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25 and 15-13.

Despite dropping the first set, the Tigers made adjustments in their offensive attack to take the sets two and three and eventually win the match.

"(We) cleaned up the errors, found the smaller block and hit hard across the net," Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. "(We) lost a bit of the energy during the fourth set... had a bit of a breakdown on serve-receive as Portland Christian was doing a great job serving the seams."

In the close fifth-set tiebreaker, Clatskanie pulled out the victory on a clutch kill from Natalie Baker, who finished with a team-high 15 kills, 12 digs and two blocks. She also led the Tigers with a 2.34 passing score.

Clatskanie junior Jadee McLeod added 11 kills and 18 digs and senior Kylie Thomas posted eight kills and 19 digs with zero hitting errors.

"This was one of our top performances yet. We played together as a team and it paid off," Coach Baker said. "Credit to senior captain Bekah Hagen for keeping everyone focused and (their) spirits up.”

Clatskanie (6-7, 6-6) will play at a tournament in Seaside over the weekend before hosting Vernonia on Tuesday.

Rainier sweeps Riverdale

RAINIER — Delaney Fortelney carried Rainier to a three-set sweep of Riverdale, Thursday, with set scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 26-24.

Fortelney had a team-high nine kills to lead the Columbians. Lilli Dean delivered six aces to help keep the serve on the Rainier side of the court.

Rainier (6-8, 3-5 league) plays in the Seaside tournament on Saturday before hitting the road to play Neah-Kah-Nie on Tuesday.