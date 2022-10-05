High School Volleyball Roundup: Kessler, Bayes help Castle Rock sweep Seton Catholic

VANCOUVER — With Paige Kessler and Kynsi Bayes dominating the net, Castle Rock swept aside Seton Catholic in three sets of their 1A TriCo League contest, Tuesday. The set scores were 25-10, 25-19 and 25-17.

Samantha Farland dished out 20 assists to key the attack of the Rockets hitters. Kessler and Bayes finished with a combined 23 kills and 14 digs.

“Tonight was another night of being able to get all our athletes on the court, providing playing time in several different lineups,” Castle Rock head coach Jeana Bayes said.

Paige Ogden had 16 services points for the Rockets.

Castle Rock (9-1) travels to Stevenson on Thursday.

Napavine nips Wahkiakum in four

CATHLAMET — Napavine handed Wahkiakum its first Central 2B League defeat in four sets, Tuesday, via scores of 25-12, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-23.

"Aside from the first set it was a fun and intense match," Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said.

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with nine kills and seven digs in the loss. Miya Kerstetter added six kills and Amirah Abdul-Kariem had five digs and finished with a perfect mark from the services stripe for Wahkiakum.

Keira O’Neill led Napavine with 22 kills and two block kills in the win. Morgan Hamilton added a double-double with 14 kills and 19 digs for the Tigers.

“They were really zoned in on their hits and hitting their spots,” Napavine coach Monica Dailey told The Chronicle. “Wahkiakum didn’t know where they’d be hitting.”

Genevieve Fleming turned in two stuff blocks for the Mules, with Helen Lewis helping out the ill-fated cause with aggressive net play.

“We worked hard to come back from deficits for most of the match. My girls never gave up,” Hurley said. “Napavine has a couple of pretty big offensive threats and we had to make some adjustments to try to slow that down.”

Wahkiakum (1-1) was set to take on Hudson’s Bay in a non-league match Wednesday in Vancouver, before returning to C2BL action at home against Rainier (WA) on Thursday.

Riverhawks run over by Mounties

TOLEDO — The Cheese Town Spikers had a hard time living up to their favorite moniker, Tuesday, suffering a sweep in C2BL volleyball play at the hands of Rainier (WA) by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-9.

Toledo hung tough in the first two sets before suffering what coach Kelli Larson called “the dreaded nine-point” loss to close out the night.

“Honest to God I bet we had ten double hit calls against us,” Larson said. “It didn’t matter if our setter hit it, or if we were sending it over on the third touch... We were The Double Hit Team and that’s not what you want to be.”

Once the errors started they began to pile up quickly as the Riverhawks lost confidence in their ability to do the simple things correctly.

“We make little mistakes at crucial times that cost us, “Larson noted. “It got in their heads and the whole match kinda went from there… All these teams just have some big strong dominant hitters”

Lyndzie Filla and Stefa-Arceo Hansen led the Toledo defense with 11 and 10 digs, respectively. Arceo-Hansen added a team-high six kills.

“They really made good adjustments on defense and got up a lot of those hard driven balls,” Larson said.

Bethany Bowen added three kills for the Riverhawks.

“She really played strong in the front row tonight on the opposite side,” Larson said. “We’ve got to place our hits well to get around the blocks.”

Toledo (3-7, 1-2 league) will head toward the volcano Thursday for a league match at Toutle Lake.

Toutle Lake tears up Onalaska

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks made sure they had plenty of time for dinner and homework Tuesday when they dispatched Onalaska in three sets of C2BL volleyball action. Toutle Lake took the match by scores of 25-7, 25-16 and 25-9.

Grace Hadaller led the Ducks with a dozen kills, while Ileigh Lynn helped to keep the serve on the Toutle Lake side with seven aces and ten kills. Layni Brandhorst added nine kills in the sweep.

Toutle Lake (3-6, 2-0 league) will host Toledo on Thursday.

Clatskanie edges Mannahouse in four

CLATSKANIE — Clatskanie bounced back from a first-set loss to defeat Mannahouse Academy on Tuesday by set scores of 21-25, 25-10, 25-12 and 25-10.

Natalie Baker and Joey Sizemore each served up eight aces to lead the Tigers attack. Baker delivered 16 kills and 11 digs to lead Clatskanie as well. Senior Kylie Thomas and sophomore Izzy White each had five kills to aid the Tigers’ attack.

“The team did a good job keeping their energy up and playing their game,” Clatskanie head coach Amanda Baker said.

Clatskanie (4-7, 4-6 league) will head off to play Portland Christian on Thursday.

Deep Dig

- The Rainier Columbians lost to Yamhill-Carlton in three sets on Tuesday. No stats or set scores were reported to The Daily News for this match.