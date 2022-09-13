High School Volleyball Roundup: Kelso sweeps aside W.F. West

The Hilanders made short work of W.F. West during a non-league volleyball match at home Monday, sweeping the Bearcats 25-16, 25-10, 25-16.

“We were scrappy tonight and our service game was aggressive,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “Everyone contributed to the win.”

Presley Nippert led the Kelso offense with nine kills and six aces with Natalie Bair adding three aces and three kills to go with 14 service points.

“Lucy High was a game changer with her six kills and .333 hitter efficiency,” Mury added. “Rielee (Gourde) played a solid six rotation outside hitter and Annalee stepped up as a libero with 15 digs.”

Kelso was especially hot in the second set, allowing just ten points between bookend scores to seal the victory. Savannah Hawkins led W.F. West with 11 assists and Morgan Rogerson turned in six kills.

Back on the Kelso side, Ruby Sereday kept the Hilanders in system with 10 digs, four aces and 18 service points. Annalee Johnson contributed 15 digs and Emily Thompson handed out 13 assists with a three kill garnish.

Kelso (2-1) is set to head for Camas on Wednesday for a non-league match against Union.

Naselle takes out Wahkiakum in Highway 4 Hoedown

CATHLAMET — The Comets continued to bully bigger teams Monday, taking out 2B Wahkiakum in four sets to win the volleyball rendition of the Highway 4 Hoedown. Naselle took the neighborly affair by scores of 25-15, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-15.

Brynn Tarabochia led the Comets with an all-around effort that included 15 kills, four aces, five assists and 28 digs. Bella Colombo worked her magic from the setter position by putting her fingertips on 43 assists and notching 18 digs when the Mules sent the ball her way.

The girls from West of KM Mountain also saw Kaylin Shrives notch a dozen kills with five aces while Lauren Katyryniuk lace six kills with four aces and 16 digs to help clinch the win.

Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said the non-league contest is one that is always circled on the calendar because the battle between rural outposts has all the extra juice of a classic rivalry game.

“It really does. The Wahkiakum and Naselle rivalry goes back generations,” Wirkkala said. “They are a good defensive, scrappy team with some hard servers.”

After falling behind 2-0 the Mules were able to salvage the third set with a three-point victory. That win came after losing the second set by just three points.

Miya Kerstetter led Wahkiakum with four kills, six aces and “some amazingly aggressive serving,” according to her coach. Reigha Niemeyer added five kills, six digs and two aces.

“Naselle has a strong squad this year and we knew we would have to take care of the ball pretty well to be successful,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “We had some really great moments but weren't able to string it together long enough to come out on top for more than a set.”

Breyonna Montgomery posted 11 assists and five aces for the Mules in the loss, and Helen Lewis caught her coach’s eye on the defensive side.

“(She) showed growth tonight in her aggressiveness and blocking, putting up two kills and some great touches at the net,” Hurley said.

Wahkiakum (0-2) will welcome Ilwaco to the east end of Highway 4 on Wednesday for a non-league match.

Naselle (2-1) rescheduled a game against Firm Foundation to Sept. 24 in order to accommodate a trip to Yakima this week. The Comets will play at the Sundome Festival on Thursday before taking on Yakima on Friday.

Clatskanie can’t get it going against Gaston

GASTON, Ore. — The Clatskanie volleyball team had a rough go on the road, Monday, falling to Gaston in three sets in a league contest. The Tigers managed just 39 points in the contest, losing 25-13, 25-20, 25-6.

Natalie Baker, Jadee McLeod and Bekah Hagan each notch drive kills for the Tigers in the loss.

“Bekah also had great defense at the net,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “(We got) great all-around hustle and effort from my senior setter Aliyah Ordway.

Clatskanie (1-2 league) is set to host Knappa on Wednesday..