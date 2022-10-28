High School Volleyball Roundup: Kelso still in 2nd place after Evergreen sweep

VANCOUVER — Kelso completed the season sweep of Mountain View with its second three-set win of the Thunder, Thursday, by scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-9 in their 3A Greater St. Helens League match.

Hilanders’ senior Presley Nippert had a team-high 10 kills and senior Rielee Gourde delivered six kills and seven digs in support. Junior Olivia Chilton was a third weapon at the net as she added four kills and four blocks.

Annalee Johnson was instrumental from the service line for the Hilanders as she provided 18 points including five aces to go with 11 digs and a 2.8 passer rating.

Senior setter Emily Thompson added 13 assists, four digs and four aces in the win and senior Lucy Hight provided five stuff blocks at the net to pair with three kills with a .500 kill percentage.

Kelso (11-3, 4-2 league) currently holds the second seed in the 3A GSHL. The Hilanders will head to Heritage for its penultimate league match on Tuesday.

MM falls to Ridgefield in four

RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris fought tooth and nail for four sets against 2A Greater St. Helens League rival Ridgefield on Thursday. In a match to decide second place in the league, the Monarchs eventually came up short in a four-set road defeat by scores of 25-17, 23-25, 32-30 and 25-17.

A point here or there in the decisive third set may have been the difference. Unfortunately for the Monarchs, a couple of “either way touches” didn’t go their way as they fell to the Spudders for the second time in 2022.

Still, Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt came away proud of her team given the effort and consistency they showed over what turned out to be an 194-point match. The match included inspired runs and marathon matches, including the second set when the Monarchs went on an 8-0 run after trailing 23-17.

“Words cannot describe how incredibly proud I am of this team. We trusted each other, played scrappy and fought for every point,” Mark Morris head coach Carmen Hewitt stated. “For three years we have strived to take a set from Columbia River and Ridgefield. This season we did that."

Mark Morris setters Kendall Blondin and Laney Frasier did a fantastic job of distributing balls to a four-way attack led by junior Ali Millspaugh who finished with a team-high 13 kills and five blocks. Her senior teammates Reagan Wilkinson (nine kills and five blocks), Isabella Merzoian (eight kills) and Emma Fisher (six kills) scored several key points for the Monarchs.

Blondin and Frasier finished with 24 and 20 assists, respectively, to lead the Monarchs. Meanwhile, the defense was led by Madi Noel who had a team-high 26 digs, and Hallie Watson added 14 digs.

“Defensively, I could not be more hyped about the play from Madi, Hallie and Analiz Birrueta,” Hewitt said. “Ridgefield has huge hitters and we dug them. Our defense was in their heads and kept us in system.”

Hewitt specifically credited her senior libero Noel for her leadership on the court.

“Madi had a huge night leading our defense and keeping our heads clear,” said Hewitt. “She is such a valuable leader on the court.”

Mark Morris (13-5, 10-4 league) solidified a third place 2A GSHL finish with two games remaining prior to district playoffs. It concludes its regular season slate beginning Tuesday with a trip to Washougal.

Though it lost 12 of 14 sets to Columbia River and Ridgefield, teams ranked in the top 10 2A teams in the state, the Monarchs are filled with the confidence provided by the knowledge that they not only can play with the best, but that they are playing their best volleyball at the most important time of the season.

"This match could have gone either way. We are pumped for another crack at both (Ridgefield and Columbia River) and hope to see both of them at districts," Hewitt said.

By George! Beavers sweep Washougal

WOODLAND — The progress being made by the Woodland volleyball team finally provided tangible results, Thursday, in a three-set sweep of Washougal. The set scores fell 25-21, 25-13 and 25-22 in the Beavers favor.

Just a month ago, the Beavers lost to Washougal in five sets. On Thursday, they returned the favor and did so in straight sets.

Woodland senior hitter Sydney George led her team with 12 kills and added 13 digs. Dasha Vasilenko was equally strong at the net, adding seven kills and a team-high 17 digs. Freshman setter Ava Johnson led the way with 14 assists and Brooke Hauge added 14 digs.

Woodland (5-11, 5-9 league) has two games remaining in the regular season, beginning with a trip to Hockinson on Tuesday.

Naselle sweeps Three Rivers on Senior Night

NASELLE — The Comets concluded their regular season with a three-set sweep over Three Rivers Christian in a 1B Columbia Valley League volleyball contest, Thursday. The set scores were 25-10, 25-12 and 25-11.

Kaylin Shrives delivered 11 kills on a .588 hitting percentage to go with five digs. Delaney Kragerud added seven kills and five digs while hitting at a .455 percentage. Brynn Tarabochia added six kills and a team-high nine digs while setter Bella Colombo dished out 25 assists and six digs.

It was Naselle’s fifth consecutive win, and 12th in 13 games.

The Comets will host a district tournament game on Thursday.