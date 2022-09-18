High School Volleyball Roundup: Kelso finishes 5th at Yakima SunDome Festival

YAKIMA — The Kelso volleyball team placed 5th out of 32 teams in the 2A-4A bracket of the SunDome Festival over the weekend.

The Hilanders emerged out of pool play as the number one seed and a 3-0 record. Kelso defeated Davis (25-16 25-15), Kings (25-13 25-20), and Richland (26-24 25-19).

“The girls played so well especially when the pressure was on against the high ranked Richland,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “We were down 19-24 and came back to win.”

The Hilanders lost their first bracket play match, falling to Kamaiakin 15-24, 24-26. Kelso rebounded for a statement win over Kennewick with scores of 25-7, 25-17.

“Presley Nippert’s connection with the setter continues to strengthen with 37 kills and .333 hitting efficiency,” Mury noted.

Royal Grafton led the Hilanders with 15 kills.

Natalie Bair helped Kelso to the trophy rounds with a consistent serve over the course of the tournament> She finished with a perfect mark from behind the service stripe that included eight aces, 32 service points and 48 assists for good measure.

Emily Thompson added 18 service points, with three aces and 45 assists to her name. Annalee Johnson added four aces and 32 service points.

Mury also credited, “Rielee Gourde’s leadership and stepping up to execute on serve receive (2.42 passer raising), smart chips and tips on game points for 21 kills, 31 digs total.”

Olivia Chilton was a force for the Hilanders’ defense with 11 stuff blocks.

“It was the best I have seen this team play,” Mury said.

Kelso will return to 3A/4A GSHL play on Tuesday when it hosts Battle Ground.

Ilwaco outlasts Taholah at home

ILWACO — The Fishermen pulled in their first win of the season playing at the net on their home court Saturday, taking out Taholah in four sets with scores of 25-12, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13.

"It was a much needed home game win," exclaimed Ilwaco coach Stephanie Ellsworth.

The Fishermen saw clutch play across the board and rebounded emphatically following a close second set loss to the Chitwins.

"We had strong serves from freshman Makenzee Graff and Junior Natalie Gray," Ellsworth said. "Our libero Justyce Patana worked hard to keep the team engaged and focused."

Ilwaco (1-4) was set to host Castle Rock on Monday before returning to league play with a road trip to Forks on Tuesday.

Clatskanie gets hot, toasts MannaHouse

PORTLAND — Clatskanie earned a four-set win over MannaHouse Academy, Saturday, with sophomore Natalie Baker’s all-around effort leading the way.

Baker finished the game with 20 kills, three stuff blocks and 10 digs on defense to push the Tigers over top. Senior Kylie Thomas was a key force at the net in support of Baker, finishing with 11 kills and seven digs.

"Meagan McClure, (our) senior libero (had) 12 successful digs and on target passing all around to help keep our offense rolling," Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.

Clatskanie gets to host Portland Christian on Tuesday.