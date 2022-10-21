High School Volleyball Roundup: Kelso executes new offense in romp over Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND — The Hilanders proved on Thursday that sometimes the best defense is a reconfigured offense. In their return to 3A Greater St. Helens League play Kelso pulled a few new aces from their sleeves and never allowed Battle Ground to break into double digits in a sweep that zoomed by with scores of 25-9,. 25-6 and 25-8.

“I’m so proud of this team because we were able to implement some offense we have added this week,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said.

Presley Nippert led that newfangled Kelso attack with 10 kills, 17 service points and six aces. She wasn’t too shabby on defense, either, with a 2.67 passer rating. Rielee Gourde chipped in ten kills in the win.

Natalie Bair kept the Kelso hitters happy with 20 assists and 14 service points. Annalee Johnson added four aces and posted a 2.67 passer rating.

But as fun as it was to show off those new offensive sets it was the Kelso defense that stole the show as the visitors allowed just 23 points on the night.

“Olivia stood out with four blocks and four kills,” Mury said. “Our blocking system is maturing and making an impact.”

Ruby Sereday turned up four digs and tallied a 2.50 passer rating for the Hilanders.

Kelso (9-3, 3-2 league) holds the second spot in the 3A GSHL and will play again on Thursday at Mountain View.

Naselle revels in the good times at Willapa valley

MENLO — The playoff picture is beginning to crystalize for the Comets but they aren’t looking too far down the line just yet. After notching a three-set win over Willapa Valley in 1B Columbia Valley League play on Thursday by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-19, the girls from Naselle are just enjoying one another’s company whether it be on the court or on the happy bus rides back home.

Delaney Kragerud led the Comets’ offense in the win over the Vikings with 14 kills, three assists and two aces. She also notched six blocks on the defensive side.

Kaylin Shrives, who was tabbed as a WIAA Athlete of the Week on Thursday, backed up the honor with another outstanding performance that included 13 kills, two aces, nine digs and a 2.08 passer rating. Last week Shrives put up 86 kills across 22 sets, with 63 digs, eight blocks and eight aces.

Naselle is currently ranked No. 3 in the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

As her team bears down on another postseason run, Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala found it difficult to describe her emotions. Considering the team is full of seniors she’s been coaching since they were in 8th grade, and known for far longer than that, her feelings are understandably swirling.

“I’m feeling… (just) soaking up every moment with my seniors,” Wirkkala said. “They are just loving the game and I am their cheerleader.”

Against Willapa Valley setter Bella Colombo continued to show off her expertise in distribution with 37 assists, 10 digs and four aces for good measure. Brynn Tarabochia added 11 kills, 14 digs, and a 2.79 passer rating while finishing perfect from the service stripe with two aces. Lauren Katyryniuk posted six digs and two aces in the win with a 2.22 passer rating.

As it stands now the Comets sit in second place in the league standings and will get a bye in the first two single-elimination rounds of the District Tournament before hosting a playoff match on Nov. 3.

Naselle (5-1, 3-0 league) will head all the way to Neah Bay for a non-league contest against the No. 7 ranked Red Devils on Saturday.

Rockets ride the brooms over Seton Catholic

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets kept their hopes of a 1A TriCo League title alive Thursday by sweeping aside Seton Catholic in three sets by scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 25-16.

Paige Kessler led Castle Rock’s offense with 15 kills and Samantha Farland posted 17 assists.

“We really enjoyed being able to utilize all of our players’ talents and were able to switch things up tonight,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said.

Kynsi Bayes added six kills and held serve for 14 points in the match. Paige Ogden was instrumental in the Rockets’ efforts to keep the ball off the floor with eight digs on the night.

Castle Rock (13-2, 7-1 league) sits one game behind league-leading La Center. The Rockets will return to action on Tuesday for senior night at home against Stevenson.

Mules find a ‘W’ in Winlock

WINLOCK — Wahkiakum stepped off the bus in the Egg City with a business mindset, Thursday, and secured a four-set win over the Cardinals in Central 2B League volleyball play by scores of 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-14.

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with 13 kills, six aces and 10 digs. Breyonna Montgomery added 25 assists and four aces in the win.

“Our focus tonight was on playing together and holding steady energy as a team,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “We made strides in this area.”

Miya Kerstetter contributed to the win with seven kills and seven aces. Genevieve Fleming posted three stuff blocks and two kills for the Mules and Amirah Abdul-Kariem notched three aces, two kills and seven digs.

Wahkiakum (5-7, 2-3 league) currently holds the sixth seed in the C2Bl. The Mules will be back in action on Monday at home for their senior night where they will honor the contributions of Niemeyer, Montgomery, Kerstetter, Ava Thomas, McKenna Mendez and Selena Salas.

Riverhawks lay an egg in East Lewis County

MORTON — Not a whole lot went right for Toledo on Thursday in a three-set C2BL loss to Morton-White Pass by scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-17.

“We didn’t even show up for that first set,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said. “We just were not awake. Not ready to go and just off.”

Bethany Bowen found the most success for the Riverhawks with four kills on 11 swings.

“She had some good kills for us on the right-hand side,” Larson said.

Stefa Arceo-Hansen contributed three aces and Jordynn Hensley handed out eight assists.

“Irys (Deguearo) had a few nice blocks. She had two stuff blocks,” Larson added.

Toledo (3-11, 1-6 league) is set to host Napavine on Monday for senior night.