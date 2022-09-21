High School Volleyball Roundup: Kelso baffles Battle Ground

The Hilanders got the best of Battle Ground, Tuesday, defeating the Tigers in three sets of 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League volleyball action. Kelso won by scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-19.

“We met our team goals to have a 2.25 serve receive passer rating, keeping our tempo and working on new plays,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said.

After spending the weekend battling at the Yakima SunDome Festival, and taking fifth place in their division, the Hilanders put their lessons learned right to work on their home floor.

“Josie (Mcnew) played a smart game and used what she learned from the tournament play. She played aggressive and smart,” Mury said. “Ruby (Sereday) stood out for reading the off speed balls in order to speed up our offense on her quality passing.”

Presley Nippert led the Kelso offense with nine kills. Rielee Gourde added five kills, while Royal Grafton and McNew added four each.

“Rielee’s hitting was intelligent and powerful and her passer rating was 2.78,” Mury noted.

Annalee Johnson helped keep the Hilanders in system with 13 digs. Gourde added seven digs for the Kelso defense.

Johnson led the Hilanders with four aces, while Natalie Bair notched three on her serves. Gourde and Grafton posted two aces each in the win.

Kelso (4-1, 1-1 league) will have the rest of the week off before hosting Mountain View next Tuesday.

Wahkiakum defeats Onalaska

CATHLAMET — Reigha Niemeyer and Moya Kerstetter each delivered seven kills as Wahkiakum dispatched Onalaska in three sets, 25-11, 25-18 and 25-16 Tuesday night.

Setter Breyonna Montgomery keyed the offensive effort for Wahkiakum with 16 assists, three aces and two kills of her own. Helen Lewis added four aces and a block at the net.

Wahkiakum (3-2) travels to Napavine for its next match, Thursday.

Kalama knocks off Napavine

NAPAVINE — The two-way play of Kendal Collins carried Kalama to a comfortable three-set road win (25-11, 25-17, 25-8) at Napavine, Thursday.

“We were definitely a little off tonight and made a lot of unforced errors but proud we pushed through and took care of business in the third set,” Napavine coach Jeni O’Neil said.

Collins had a team-high 11 digs and eight kills to lead the Chinooks. Irene Martinez also had eight kills and teammate Alena Ross added six kills and five digs. The Chinooks were led at the service line by Taylor Hoggatt with 15 points and five aces.

Kalama (6-0, 1-0 league) will host Wahkikaum next Tuesday.

Winlock falls in four to MWP

WINLOCK — One day after canceling a match against Adna for a lack of players the Cardinals were on their home court Tuesday, losing a Central 2B League volleyball tilt to Morton-White Pass in four sets. The Timberwolves snatched the victory with scores of 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, and 25-10

Kindy Kelly led the Winlock offense with nine kills Brianna Ochoa added six aces and seven kills.

“(Kelly) really played her heart out tonight and left it all on the court,” Winlock coach Stephanie Styger said.

Madison Rohman added six kill and five aces for the Cards.

“Her jump serve was unstoppable,” Styger said. “Charlee Connelly is my defensive specialist. That girl rarely lets a ball hit the floor. She gets so many digs and sets up our hitters for success.”

Winlock (0-2) will host Rainier (WA) on Thursday.

Riverhawks wrecked by Mountaineers

RAINIER, Wash. — Toledo put up a fight in the third set but wound up on the wrong end of the broom Tuesday in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-23 sweep at the hands of the Mountaineers in C2BL volleyball action.

“The girls pursued every ball making some fantastic digs by nearly every player on the court,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said. “They worked hard as a team and gave a strong offensive and defensive effort against a much taller opponent.”

Aleena Bloomstrom led the Toledo defensive effort with eight digs. Lyndzie Fill added seven digs and Stefa Arceo-Hansen posted six digs. Jodrynne Hensley helped out the Riverhawks’ offense with six assists.

Toledo (1-4, 0-1 league) was set to host Morton-White Pass on Wednesday.

Ilwaco run off the road by Spartans

FORKS — A long bus ride to the West End of the Olympic Peninsula turned into an even longer ride home Tuesday when Ilwaco was swept by Forks in Pacific 2B League volleyball play. The Spartans dispatched the Fishermen 25-6, 25-6, 25-11.

“The bus ride was not our friend,” Ilwaco coach Stephanie Ellsworth said. “Pulled quite a few of our freshmen in to try to reset but we just couldn’t make anything happen.”

Ilwaco (1-7, 0-3 league) will play at Ocosta next Tuesday.

Comets fall in five to Mossyrock

NASELLE — The Comets spent the weekend in Yakima facing off against some of the toughest teams in the state, only to return home this week and find perhaps the most tenacious 1B team in all the land ready to have it out on their home court. On Tuesday, Naselle took on Mossyrock in 1B Columbia Valley volleyball action and ran out of gas in a five set loss by scores of 25-11, 24-26, 23-25, 25-17 and 15-3.

Against the Vikings the Comets were led by Brynn Tarabochia’s 15 kills, five aces and 28 digs. Kaylin Shrives added a dozen kills and eight digs, while Lauren Katyrynuik posted six kills and 16 digs in the loss.

Over in the land of aplets and cotlets, the Comets placed second in their bracket after finishing third in pool play. Naselle defeated Onalaska 25-8, 25-8 after falling to Zillah (27-25, 27-25) and losing to Reardon (25-23, 25-21).

The win over the Loggers set Naselle up against King’s Way Christian in bracket play where they won 25-22, 28-30, 16-14. A win over St. John Endicott (25-21, 25-22) put the Comets up against Cedar Park Christian where they fell 25-23, 28-26.

“We struggled in the morning and made too many serving and hitting errors in pool play,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “St. John Edicott placed third in 1B State last year. We wanted to play them but because of seeding we never had the chance, so it was fun to have the opportunity to play them.”

Naselle (3-2, 0-1 league) will host Firm Foundation on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Tigers tamed by Portland Christian

CLATSKANIE—Despite a mid-match defensive adjustment, Clatskanie fell to Portland Christian in three sets (25-11, 25-21, 25-20) Tuesday night on its home floor.

“We were able to adjust our defense after the first set to put up a bigger fight,” Clatskanie head coach Amanda Baker said. “Our offensive errors are holding us back. If we can clean up the errors and play more consistently, maybe we would see more success.”

Natalie Baker was all over the court, leading the Tigers in multiple categories, Tuesday. She delivered a team-high six kills and three blocks to go with five aces. And on the defensive end, Baker led the way with 16 digs.

Kylie Thomas added seven digs and a near-perfect game in serve/receive.

Clatskanie will play at Vernonia on Thursday.

Extra Points

Rainier volleyball fell in four sets to Corbett by scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-17. The Columbians (4-5, 2-2) will head to Warrenton on Thursday for its next match.

No stats were provided to The Daily News for this match.