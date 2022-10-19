High School Volleyball Roundup: Castle Rock utilizes Farland’s helpers, cooks King’s Way

VANCOUVER — Samantha Farland handed out a team-high 22 assists and sprinkled in seven digs for good measure, Tuesday, while Castle Rock put together the recipe for a sweep over King’s Way. The Rockets took the 1A TriCo League volleyball match on the road by scores of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-14.

“I am so proud of how my team came out with intensity and pushed every single point,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “We moved the ball around so well and we were able to pick apart their defense.”

Paige Kessler turned in a team-high 10 kills to go with four stuff blocks and eight digs. Kynsi Bayes held serve for 17 points, turning up 13 digs and five kills along the way, and Laynee Logan added 16 digs to help the Rockets keep the ball off the floor.

Coach Bayes pointed out Brooke Albinger for her impressive net play throughout the match..

“We were hyped the entire match and our communication was definitely there tonight,” Bayes said.

Castle Rock (12-2, 6-1 league) currently sits in second place in the TriCo. The Rockets will host Seton Catholic on Thursday.

Kelso pulverized by Papermakers

CAMAS — A tough Kelso volleyball team wasn’t enough to jam up the Papermakers’ machine Tuesday, as Camas notched a sweep over the Hilanders in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League by scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-15

While she undoubtedly would have preferred to win, Kelso coach Michelle Mury sounded more impressed with the competition than disappointed in her team following the loss.

“They have so many weapons it’s nuts,” Mury said. “They will probably be in the finals.”

Rielee Gourde did her best to help the visitors keep up with six kills, eight digs and a passer rating of 2.14. Presley Nippert added six kills and five digs in the loss

Against the heavy hitting Camas side the Hilanders had plenty of work to do on defense. Olivia Chilton notched six blocks and added three kills, while Lucy Hight posted a half dozen blocks of her own. Annalee Johnson turned up 10 digs for Kelso and Ruby Sereday managed eight digs with a passer rating of 2.2.

“(I saw) improvement in Josie (McNew) all-around (by) digging and using their block,” Mury noted.

Currently in second place in the 3A GSHL standings, Kelso (9-3, 3-2 league) will return to league play at Battle Ground on Thursday.

Colombo, Comets crunch Columbia Adventist

NASELLE — Bella Colombo turned in an impressive day for the Comets with 30 assists, four digs and three aces as the hosts turned away Columbia Adventists in three sets of 1B Columbia Valley volleyball action. Naselle took the sets by scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-11.

Kaylin Shrives landed a team-high 18 kills to go with one block and four digs in the win. Delaney Kragerud notched nine kills to go with 13 digs, and Brynn Tarabochia was filling up the stat sheet with three aces, three kills and six digs.

The victory helped the Comets hang tough in second place in the league standings as they work their way back around to a rematch with Mossyrock. But first, Naselle (9-2, 7-1 league) will head to Menlo to play Willapa Valley on Thursday.

Smoked Out

- Mark Morris was supposed to play a 2A GSHL match at Fort Vancouver but that match was canceled due to air quality concerns due to wildfire smoke in the area.